ARCA: William Sawalich Leads Day One of ARCA Testing at Daytona

The ARCA Menards Series hit the track on Friday at Daytona International Speedway for day one of pre-season testing. William Sawalich led the first day of the two-day session with a time and speed of 49.155s / 183.094 mph after circling the 2.5-mile oval 66 times.

Andy Jankowiak sat behind Sawalich with a time of 49.621s / 182.700 mph with 34 total laps in the session. Jankowiak sat atop the leaderboard earlier in the day in his No. 73 KLAS Motorsports Ford.

Sitting third at the end of the day was Brayton Laster in the No. 38 Mullins Racing Chevrolet. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, posted a 49.362s / 182.326 mph in the session.

Nick Sanchez (49.394s / 182.208 mph) and Jacob Perry (49.396s / 182.201 mph) rounded out the top five.

Frankie Muniz sat sixth fastest in the No. 30 Rette-Jones Racing Ford with a lap of 49.403s / 182.175 mph. Muniz, a television/film star known worldwide, will race a full-time slate for the organization in 2023.

Six drivers were invited to the annual ARCA test as part of the “Road to Daytona” program. 2022 NWMT champion Jon McKennedy, 2022 ARCA West champion Jake Drew and ARCA West driver Leland Honeyman all took laps in the day one session. McKennedy sat 34th while Honeyman was 40th quickest. Drew was 45th out of the 45 cars to post times.

The series will be back testing on the high banks Saturday beginning at 10:00 am ET. and will run until 5:00 pm ET. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring.

Full results:

Pos. Car No. Driver Hometown Team Make Lap time Speed 1 18 William Sawalich Eden Prairie, MN JGR Toyota 49.155 183.094 2 73 Andy Jankowiak Tonawanda, NY KLAS Motorsports Ford 49.261 182.7 3 3B Brayton Laster Greenwood, IN Mullins Racing Chevrolet 49.362 182.326 4 2 Nick Sanchez Miami, FL REV Racing Chevrolet 49.394 182.208 5 44 Jacob Perry Pawcatuk, CT McClure Racing Chevrolet 49.396 182.201 6 30 Frankie Muniz Ridgewood, NJ RJR Ford 49.403 182.175 7 69 Scott Melton Rockford, MI Kimmel Racing Ford 49.422 182.105 8 12T Christopher Tate Sunset, TX Fast Track Racing Ford 49.468 181.936 9 97 Jason Kitzmiller Petersburg, WV CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 49.505 181.8 10 15 Amber Balcaen Winnipeg, Manitoba VMS Toyota 49.531 181.704 11 25 Gus Dean Bluffton, SC VMS Toyota 49.545 181.653 12 20 Jesse Love Redwood City, CA VMS Toyota 49.638 181.313 13 18 Connor Mosack Charlotte, NC JGR Toyota 49.704 181.072 14 35 Greg Van Alst Anderson, IN Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet 49.715 181.032 15 1 Jake Finch Lynn Haven, FL Phoenix Racing Toyota 49.836 180.592 16 6 Andres Perez De Lara Mexico City, Mexico REV Racing Chevrolet 49.913 180.314 17 75 Bryan Dauzat Alexandria, LA Brother-in-Law Motorsports Chevrolet 50.024 179.914 18 63 Logan Misuraca Sanford, FL Spraker Racing Chevrolet 50.112 179.598 19 73A Nick Anglace Oxford, CT KLAS Motorsports Ford 50.177 179.365 20 42 Robby Lyons Seminole, FL CRT Chevrolet 50.252 179.097 21 53Z Garrett Zacarias Candor, NY Emerling-Gase Motorsports Ford 50.255 179.087 22 32 Christian Rose Martinsburg, WV AM Racing Ford 50.279 179.001 23 3P Brad Perez Hollywood, FL Mullins Racing Chevrolet 50.283 178.987 24 42L Landon Lewis Ocean Isle Beach, NC CRT Chevrolet 50.428 178.472 25 53 Mike Policastro Cortlandt Manor, NY Emerling-Gase Motorsports Ford 50.568 177.978 26 3 Landon Pembelton Amelia, VA Mullins Racing Chevrolet 50.575 177.954 27 8 Sean Corr Goshen, NY Empire Racing Chevrolet 50.606 177.845 28 42G Matt Gould Mooresvile, NC CRT Chevrolet 50.657 177.665 29 55 Toni Breidinger Hillsborough, CA VMS Toyota 50.833 177.05 30 74 Mandy Chick DeSoto, KS Chick Engineering, LLC Chevrolet 50.904 176.803 31 57 Hunter Deshautelle Alexandria, LA Brother-in-Law Motorsports Chevrolet 50.92 176.748 32 6S Lavar Scott Carney’s Point, NJ REV Racing Chevrolet 51.074 176.215 33 3MH Mario Hart Callao, Peru Mullins Racing Chevrolet 51.1 176.125 34 12M Jon McKennedy (RTD) Chelmsford, MA Fast Track Racing Ford 51.167 175.895 35 68 Gage Rodgers Coldwater, MI Kimmel Racing Ford 51.32 175.37 36 62 Steve Lewis Ransomville, NY Steve Lewis Racing Chevrolet 51.405 175.08 37 10 Ed Pompa Ballston Spa, NY Fast Track Racing Chevrolet 51.411 175.06 38 3H Landon Huffman Claremont, NC Mullins Racing Chevrolet 51.493 174.781 39 5 C.W. Lemoine Mandeville, LA BGR Chevrolet 51.528 174.662 40 11 Leland Honeyman (RTD) Mooresvile, NC Fast Track Racing Ford 51.536 174.635 41 27 Tim Richmond Otawa, IL Richmond Racing Toyota 51.55 174.588 42 01D Cole Duncan Circleville, OH Fast Track Racing Ford 51.576 174.5 43 53E Patrick Emerling Orchard Park, NY Emerling-Gase Motorsports Ford 51.712 174.041 44 3M Willie Mullins Fredericksburg, VA Mullins Racing Ford 51.728 173.987 45 11D Jake Drew (RTD) Fullerton, CA Fast Track Racing Ford 52.737 170.658

Results Credit: ARCARacing.com