ARCA: William Sawalich Leads Day One of ARCA Testing at Daytona

The ARCA Menards Series hit the track on Friday at Daytona International Speedway for day one of pre-season testing. William Sawalich led the first day of the two-day session with a time and speed of 49.155s / 183.094 mph after circling the 2.5-mile oval 66 times.
Andy Jankowiak sat behind Sawalich with a time of 49.621s / 182.700 mph with 34 total laps in the session. Jankowiak sat atop the leaderboard earlier in the day in his No. 73 KLAS Motorsports Ford.
Sitting third at the end of the day was Brayton Laster in the No. 38 Mullins Racing Chevrolet. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, posted a 49.362s / 182.326 mph in the session.
Nick Sanchez (49.394s / 182.208 mph) and Jacob Perry (49.396s / 182.201 mph) rounded out the top five.
Frankie Muniz sat sixth fastest in the No. 30 Rette-Jones Racing Ford with a lap of 49.403s / 182.175 mph. Muniz, a television/film star known worldwide, will race a full-time slate for the organization in 2023.
Six drivers were invited to the annual ARCA test as part of the “Road to Daytona” program. 2022 NWMT champion Jon McKennedy, 2022 ARCA West champion Jake Drew and ARCA West driver Leland Honeyman all took laps in the day one session. McKennedy sat 34th while Honeyman was 40th quickest. Drew was 45th out of the 45 cars to post times.
The series will be back testing on the high banks Saturday beginning at 10:00 am ET. and will run until 5:00 pm ET. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring.
Full results:
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Hometown
|Team
|Make
|Lap time
|Speed
|1
|18
|William Sawalich
|Eden Prairie, MN
|JGR
|Toyota
|49.155
|183.094
|2
|73
|Andy Jankowiak
|Tonawanda, NY
|KLAS Motorsports
|Ford
|49.261
|182.7
|3
|3B
|Brayton Laster
|Greenwood, IN
|Mullins Racing
|Chevrolet
|49.362
|182.326
|4
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Miami, FL
|REV Racing
|Chevrolet
|49.394
|182.208
|5
|44
|Jacob Perry
|Pawcatuk, CT
|McClure Racing
|Chevrolet
|49.396
|182.201
|6
|30
|Frankie Muniz
|Ridgewood, NJ
|RJR
|Ford
|49.403
|182.175
|7
|69
|Scott Melton
|Rockford, MI
|Kimmel Racing
|Ford
|49.422
|182.105
|8
|12T
|Christopher Tate
|Sunset, TX
|Fast Track Racing
|Ford
|49.468
|181.936
|9
|97
|Jason Kitzmiller
|Petersburg, WV
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49.505
|181.8
|10
|15
|Amber Balcaen
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|VMS
|Toyota
|49.531
|181.704
|11
|25
|Gus Dean
|Bluffton, SC
|VMS
|Toyota
|49.545
|181.653
|12
|20
|Jesse Love
|Redwood City, CA
|VMS
|Toyota
|49.638
|181.313
|13
|18
|Connor Mosack
|Charlotte, NC
|JGR
|Toyota
|49.704
|181.072
|14
|35
|Greg Van Alst
|Anderson, IN
|Van Alst Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49.715
|181.032
|15
|1
|Jake Finch
|Lynn Haven, FL
|Phoenix Racing
|Toyota
|49.836
|180.592
|16
|6
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Mexico City, Mexico
|REV Racing
|Chevrolet
|49.913
|180.314
|17
|75
|Bryan Dauzat
|Alexandria, LA
|Brother-in-Law Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50.024
|179.914
|18
|63
|Logan Misuraca
|Sanford, FL
|Spraker Racing
|Chevrolet
|50.112
|179.598
|19
|73A
|Nick Anglace
|Oxford, CT
|KLAS Motorsports
|Ford
|50.177
|179.365
|20
|42
|Robby Lyons
|Seminole, FL
|CRT
|Chevrolet
|50.252
|179.097
|21
|53Z
|Garrett Zacarias
|Candor, NY
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Ford
|50.255
|179.087
|22
|32
|Christian Rose
|Martinsburg, WV
|AM Racing
|Ford
|50.279
|179.001
|23
|3P
|Brad Perez
|Hollywood, FL
|Mullins Racing
|Chevrolet
|50.283
|178.987
|24
|42L
|Landon Lewis
|Ocean Isle Beach, NC
|CRT
|Chevrolet
|50.428
|178.472
|25
|53
|Mike Policastro
|Cortlandt Manor, NY
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Ford
|50.568
|177.978
|26
|3
|Landon Pembelton
|Amelia, VA
|Mullins Racing
|Chevrolet
|50.575
|177.954
|27
|8
|Sean Corr
|Goshen, NY
|Empire Racing
|Chevrolet
|50.606
|177.845
|28
|42G
|Matt Gould
|Mooresvile, NC
|CRT
|Chevrolet
|50.657
|177.665
|29
|55
|Toni Breidinger
|Hillsborough, CA
|VMS
|Toyota
|50.833
|177.05
|30
|74
|Mandy Chick
|DeSoto, KS
|Chick Engineering, LLC
|Chevrolet
|50.904
|176.803
|31
|57
|Hunter Deshautelle
|Alexandria, LA
|Brother-in-Law Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50.92
|176.748
|32
|6S
|Lavar Scott
|Carney’s Point, NJ
|REV Racing
|Chevrolet
|51.074
|176.215
|33
|3MH
|Mario Hart
|Callao, Peru
|Mullins Racing
|Chevrolet
|51.1
|176.125
|34
|12M
|Jon McKennedy (RTD)
|Chelmsford, MA
|Fast Track Racing
|Ford
|51.167
|175.895
|35
|68
|Gage Rodgers
|Coldwater, MI
|Kimmel Racing
|Ford
|51.32
|175.37
|36
|62
|Steve Lewis
|Ransomville, NY
|Steve Lewis Racing
|Chevrolet
|51.405
|175.08
|37
|10
|Ed Pompa
|Ballston Spa, NY
|Fast Track Racing
|Chevrolet
|51.411
|175.06
|38
|3H
|Landon Huffman
|Claremont, NC
|Mullins Racing
|Chevrolet
|51.493
|174.781
|39
|5
|C.W. Lemoine
|Mandeville, LA
|BGR
|Chevrolet
|51.528
|174.662
|40
|11
|Leland Honeyman (RTD)
|Mooresvile, NC
|Fast Track Racing
|Ford
|51.536
|174.635
|41
|27
|Tim Richmond
|Otawa, IL
|Richmond Racing
|Toyota
|51.55
|174.588
|42
|01D
|Cole Duncan
|Circleville, OH
|Fast Track Racing
|Ford
|51.576
|174.5
|43
|53E
|Patrick Emerling
|Orchard Park, NY
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Ford
|51.712
|174.041
|44
|3M
|Willie Mullins
|Fredericksburg, VA
|Mullins Racing
|Ford
|51.728
|173.987
|45
|11D
|Jake Drew (RTD)
|Fullerton, CA
|Fast Track Racing
|Ford
|52.737
|170.658
Results Credit: ARCARacing.com