Thomas Nepveu and Kart Republic Team Up for the Florida Winter Tour!

Thomas Nepveu will be back behind the wheel of the #324 Republic Kart this weekend at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex in Florida. The Oka native will participate in the first round of the SKUSA Winter Tour Series.

"It's always very impressive to come to this event," said Nepveu after his first day of testing on Thursday. "The field of drivers is very strong, and everyone is trying to do their best since this is the first official race of the karting season." Thomas has been competing on the 0.7-mile, 11-turn track since 2013.

Nepveu will only be doing a partial season, competing in the most important karting events across North America. "Coming to the Florida Winter Tour is always a validation for a driver as the wins are highly coveted. I am also thrilled to have the invaluable help of Kart Republic, who has supported me for so long. I hope to make them proud this weekend by getting on the podium and bringing back constructive information to help develop the next generations of karts."

Since Thomas only did select events last season to benefit his USF2000 program, it is a challenge to get used to karting again, "I have to work twice as hard to get back up to speed as the other drivers in the X30 Sr class have more seat time than I do."

Nonetheless, Thomas' goal will be to establish a top-five finish in the two final heats at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15.

Click here to follow the action live: https://www.youtube.com/c/KartChaser

X30 Sr. Class Schedule

Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15

|Warm-up: 8:56am | Qualifying: 10:50am | Pre-Final: 1:20pm | Final: 4:30pm

Thomas Nepveu PR