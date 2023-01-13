Bacon Drives to Third On Thursday Qualifying Night Feature at Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon drove from fifth to third on a late restart to earn a podium finish at the John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night for Saturday’s A Main feature at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

It’s the second top-three finish in the last three years on his preliminary night. It also marks the seventh podium finish for a Toyota-powered driver in the first four nights of qualifying for this year’s Chili Bowl.

Overall, ten Toyota drivers advanced to Thursday’s A Main with five earning top-10 finishes. Joining Bacon in the top 10 were Tanner Carrick, who placed fifth, Chase Johnson in seventh, Dominic Gorden finished ninth and Joe B. Miller who was tenth.

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features 370 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. Qualifying wraps up Friday night with three Toyota-powered drivers having already earned their way into the main event.

Quotes:

Brady Bacon, Kelly Hinck/Triple X Toyota: “I was able to pick off a couple late to put us in a good spot for Saturday. We could run the top, which was pretty treacherous, as well as the bottom tonight.”

TRD PR