Federated Auto Parts joins DIRTcar Nationals, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Federated Auto Parts has signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work zone, select events and serve as title sponsor for DIRTcar Nationals.

The iconic auto parts brand will commence its new partnerships in 2023 with the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 6-18, which will feature the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Feb. 9-11.

“Federated Auto Parts has been a staple in dirt racing and motorsports for generations, so it is exciting to have them become a direct partner with DIRTcar Nationals and the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “I know their partnership and dedication to the sport will help further enhance the event and series.”

Throughout the 87-race World of Outlaws Sprint Car season, spanning from February to November, the work zone will be known as the Federated Car Care Work Zone. Not only is the work zone a key element to every event, giving drivers and teams a space to work on their cars during a race, it's also one of the best representations of camaraderie in the sport. No matter the car, fans always see several teams pitch in and share parts to help with any issue.

Federated Auto Parts will also serve as the title sponsor of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car events, which will be announced later.

The Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals will showcase two weeks of racing with seven different series and five drivers earning the prestigious Big Gator Championship. Week 1 will see racing for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Then, Week 2 will have USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every race live on DIRTVision.

DIRTcar Series PR