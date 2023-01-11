Venturini Motorsports Announces the Return of Toni Breidinger

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces the return of Toni Breidinger to their driver roster for the 2023 ARCA Menards Season. Breidinger has signed on with VMS for a slate of 11 races including Daytona, Phoenix, Talladega, Dover, Kansas, Charlotte, Iowa, Lucas Oil, Pocono, Kansas, and Phoenix.

Breidinger makes her return to VMS for the 2023 season having completed a full 20 race calendar with the team in 2022. With expert racecraft, hard earned over years of professional development, and a personality that has engaged hundreds of thousands of fans, Breidinger’s goal of reaching the highest levels of NASCAR has grown closer with every checkered flag. Breidinger’s career has been on a perpetual upward trajectory.

Breidinger made waves on debut, finishing fastest in the singular practice session at Daytona and walking away with a top ten finish on race day. Progressing throughout the season, she was able to collect six top ten results in her rookie ARCA season.

“2023 was a big growing year for me. It was my rookie season and every time I went to a track it was brand new for me. It was a big learning curve. I’m looking forward to applying what I learned last year to this year.”

Breidinger will be following up her remarkable rookie season with a formidable spread of races, allowing her to revisit a number of the tracks from her debut season. In 2022 she secured top-ten results on both appearances at Kansas Speedway. Carrying momentum into the new season, she looks forward to returning to Kansas for both of the ARCA Menards Series races in the 2023 season (May 6 and Sep 8) to build on her initial successes.

“Daytona is the most exciting race of the season for me. The environment there is just different and I’ve been looking forward to going back and racing there again. Another track I’m really looking forward to going to is Phoenix which was a highlight for me last season.”

Breidinger gained experience in the racing world through the United States Automobile Club (USAC) where she accumulated 19 victories. In her late teens she advanced from open wheel midgets to stock cars, with her 2021 ARCA debut making her the first ever Arab American woman to race in NASCAR.

During her time with VMS, Breidinger has worked tirelessly to develop the skills necessary to advance to the highest level of NASCAR. Working alongside her for the 2023 season will be crew chief Cayden Lapcevich.

Breidinger and VMS will embark on their collective race callander at the highly anticipated ARCA Menards Series’ season debut at Daytona International Speedway. The race will air live on February 18 and can be viewed on FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

VMS PR