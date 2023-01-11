Oklahoma's Hank Davis Pulls Off The Upset On Warren CAT Qualifying Night!

A race of ups, downs, and every direction in between, Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night came down to the wire with Oklahoma’s Hank Davis proving the underdog still has a shot at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire by fending off Spencer Bayston for his first career preliminary night victory.

“I couldn’t have even dreamed of this day,” said Davis of the win. “I’m here, and I still can’t believe it, but Matt Seymour gave me an awesome racecar. I just can’t thank him and this team enough. I live 20 minutes from here, so my bed is not very far away, so I’m going to go home and cherish this for a long time.”

Taking his first green in a Chili Bowl preliminary A-Feature from the third starting spot, Davis and Michael Pickens began going at with Kameron Key in the mix early. Contact through a close slide job from Pickens, Davis hit the brakes to let the No. 4x go. Trying to keep Pickens from being able to turn under him, the pair made contact again in the fourth turn, with Pickens, unfortunately, going over.

On the incident, Davis said, “I feel really bad for getting into Pickens there. I checked up earlier for him in the race, but I still want to apologize to him, Dave Mac, and all their guys. I’m not here to destroy racecars, and that was never my intention.”

Back to green with Buddy Kofoid leading, the No. 71w was well in command until disaster struck on Lap 7. Not able to slow fast enough for a crash in the first turn, Kofoid shot a narrow gap between the car and the wall. Putting the right-side tires up the wall and rolling away, the gap was not enough to avoid a damaged front end.

Putting the lead in the hands of Hank Davis, the No. 29s would restart with Spence Bayston chasing. Having already charged through from the 12th starting spot, the battle heated up with 14 laps to go.

Back to speed after a caution for Jake Bubak, Bayston slid to the lead off the second turn but could not fend off the slide at the opposite end of the track. Repeating the sequence through the next two laps, the battle brought Kyle Jones and Jade Avedisian into the battle. Whild Davis held point, Bayston would fall to second on Lap 20.

Finally getting the position back with six laps to go, Spencer found himself trailing by a straightaway. Using small mistakes on the part of Davis to his advantage, Bayston was there at the white flag. Turning low into the final two turns, the momentum wasn’t there to complete the slide, with Davis getting the upset win by 0.290-seconds.

With the runner-up finish, Spencer Bayston locked into the show for the fifth time. Winning the fight for third, California’s Jade Avedisian became the highest-finishing woman in preliminary night competition. Kyle Jones ended up third from 14th, with Jonathan Beason rolling to fifth from 11th.

Kaylee Bryson matched her 2022 preliminary night performance with a sixth-place run, followed by Chance Crum from 19th. The hard charger of the event, Tim McCreadie, made up 13 positions to finish eighth, with Zach Daum in tow from 17th. In the mix early, Missouri’s Kameron Key slipped back to tenth.

Tuesday’s field included 68 of the scheduled 70 entries, bringing the week to 134 so far. The World Wide Technology Raceway Flip Count ballooned to 19, with everyone able to walk away.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway - Tulsa, Okla.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Car Count: 68

Event Count: 134

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]; 2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[9]; 3. 71G-Damion Gardner[5]; 4. 44-Colton Hardy[7]; 5. 23-Patrick Ryan[6]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[3]; 7. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[8]; 8. 46-Adam Andretti[4]; 9. (DNF) 11H-Jori Hughes[2]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[3]; 2. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[8]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[7]; 5. 7C-Josh Bilicki[1]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[4]; 7. 34C-Cameron Willhite[2]; 8. 21B-Trey Burke[6]; 9. 7TX-Anthony Pope[9]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[3]; 2. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 4. 4X-Michael Pickens[9]; 5. 21A-Austin Langenstein[5]; 6. 45S-Shon Deskins[6]; 7. 17L-Cody Trammell[8]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[7]; 9. 19X-Dylan Archer[1]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 57W-Devon Borden[2]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis[5]; 3. 8R-Randi Pankratz[3]; 4. 22B-Troy Betts[1]; 5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[4]; 7. 11N-Nick Baran[8]; 8. 6D-Isaac Chapple[9]; 9. 80-Jarrod Jennings[6]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]; 3. 3P-Darin Naida[4]; 4. 14X-KJ Snow[3]; 5. 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 6. 23S-Steve Irwin[7]; 7. 96-Cody Brewer[8]; 8. 68S-Corby Scherb[2]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 3. 22G-John Murdie[3]; 4. 00G-Braedon Enos[8]; 5. 715-Robert Bell[2]; 6. 12H-Jared Hood[5]; 7. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[7]; 8. (DNF) 14R-Brody Petrie[6]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jonathan Beason[7]; 2. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 3. 23P-Preston Lattomus[4]; 4. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[5]; 5. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[8]; 6. 71H-Austin Ervine[2]; 7. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[3]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel[6]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[5]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[8]; 4. 47-Zach Daum[6]; 5. 5V-AJ Bender[1]; 6. 37X-Blake Edwards[7]; 7. (DNF) 7E-Joseph Wray IV[3]; 8. (DNF) 22P-Marcus Kennedy[2]

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[6]; 2. 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 3. 45S-Shon Deskins[2]; 4. 21B-Trey Burke[10]; 5. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[8]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[5]; 7. 11H-Jori Hughes[13]; 8. 34C-Cameron Willhite[9]; 9. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[3]; 10. 7TX-Anthony Pope[12]; 11. 22P-Marcus Kennedy[11]; 12. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[7]; 13. (DNF) 11N-Nick Baran[4]; 14. (DNS) 84S-Shaun Shapel

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5V-AJ Bender[1]; 2. 17L-Cody Trammell[3]; 3. 71H-Austin Ervine[6]; 4. 96-Cody Brewer[4]; 5. 6D-Isaac Chapple[7]; 6. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[9]; 7. 14R-Brody Petrie[10]; 8. 80-Jarrod Jennings[13]; 9. 31B-Kyle Beilman[5]; 10. 7E-Joseph Wray IV[8]; 11. 68S-Corby Scherb[12]; 12. 19X-Dylan Archer[14]; 13. 46-Adam Andretti[11]; 14. (DNS) 12H-Jared Hood

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4X-Michael Pickens[3]; 2. 19A-Daison Pursley[5]; 3. 1S-Spencer Bayston[4]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[1]; 5. 88J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 6. 3P-Darin Naida[7]; 7. 14X-KJ Snow[9]; 8. 8R-Randi Pankratz[8]; 9. 23S-Steve Irwin[10]; 10. (DNF) 00G-Braedon Enos[2]

Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[4]; 2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]; 4. 23P-Preston Lattomus[7]; 5. 71G-Damion Gardner[2]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 7. 37X-Blake Edwards[10]; 8. 23-Patrick Ryan[9]; 9. 22G-John Murdie[8]; 10. (DNF) 1K-Brayton Lynch[1]

Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[4]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[2]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[5]; 5. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[6]; 6. 47-Zach Daum[7]; 7. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 8. 22B-Troy Betts[9]; 9. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 10. 715-Robert Bell[10]

Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[3]; 2. 57W-Devon Borden[4]; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman[6]; 4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[8]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 6. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[5]; 7. 44-Colton Hardy[2]; 8. 7C-Josh Bilicki[10]; 9. 21A-Austin Langenstein[9]; 10. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[7]

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

Dave.com B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[1]; 4. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[5]; 5. 19K-Riley Kreisel[13]; 6. 8R-Randi Pankratz[7]; 7. 45S-Shon Deskins[15]; 8. 21B-Trey Burke[16]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 10. 23S-Steve Irwin[11]; 11. 22B-Troy Betts[8]; 12. (DNF) 44-Colton Hardy[6]; 13. (DNF) 4G-Drake Edwards[14]; 14. (DNF) 21A-Austin Langenstein[12]; 15. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[10]; 16. (DNF) 7C-Josh Bilicki[9]

Dave.com B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 3P-Darin Naida[3]; 2. 71G-Damion Gardner[2]; 3. 5V-AJ Bender[13]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 5. 17L-Cody Trammell[14]; 6. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[10]; 7. 1K-Brayton Lynch[11]; 8. 715-Robert Bell[12]; 9. 23-Patrick Ryan[7]; 10. 96-Cody Brewer[16]; 11. 14X-KJ Snow[5]; 12. 37X-Blake Edwards[6]; 13. 00G-Braedon Enos[9]; 14. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[1]; 15. 71H-Austin Ervine[15]; 16. (DNF) 22G-John Murdie[8]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday's A-Feature.

Warren CAT A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[3]; 2. 1S-Spencer Bayston[12]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[9]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[14]; 5. 88J-Jonathan Beason[11]; 6. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 7. 26-Chance Crum[19]; 8. 39T-Tim McCreadie[21]; 9. 47-Zach Daum[17]; 10. 21J-Kameron Key[6]; 11. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[13]; 12. 19A-Daison Pursley[2]; 13. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 14. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[16]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[24]; 16. 23P-Preston Lattomus[15]; 17. 5V-AJ Bender[22]; 18. (DNF) 7W-Brendon Wiseley[23]; 19. (DNF) 71G-Damion Gardner[20]; 20. (DNF) 71W-Michael Kofoid[1]; 21. (DNF) 4X-Michael Pickens[5]; 22. (DNF) 57W-Devon Borden[10]; 23. (DNF) 55X-Alex Bowman[4]; 24. (DNF) 3P-Darin Naida[18]

Lap Leader(s): Daison Pursley 1; Buddy Kofoid 2-7; Hank Davis 8-30

Hard Charger: Tim McCreadie +13

