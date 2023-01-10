Cannon McIntosh Holds On For Cummins Qualifying Night Victory!

Fending off the field is one thing, but doing so with a failing right rear tire made Cannon McIntosh’s win during Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night even sweeter at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

“That yellow coming out, I didn’t know if it was a good or bad thing, not knowing how many laps were left, but I had zero confidence going into the restart. I could hear the right rear just rolling over in the corner, and I could feel it every caution lap we rolled, but thankfully there were only three to go,” explained McIntosh of the situation.

“I knew these guys would be coming pretty quick there, and obviously, the top got pretty quick, so I was just worried when I moved back down that they were going to get a run, but I think the right rear going down didn’t hurt me more than just how good the top was going to be at the end."

Cannon’s third preliminary night win in five years, all of which have been on Monday, the Gear Wrench No. 08 led from start to finish but was not without pressure as Chris Windom spent the race stalking McIntosh.

Keeping the NOS Energy Drink No. 89 at bay through the start, Cannon had to fend off Chris through restarts on Lap 4 and Lap 7, all while Windom was under attack from Ryan Timms. Getting clear of the No. 67 on the restart, Shane Golobic began working his way into the picture.

Varying lines at both ends of the Tulsa Expo Raceway until Lap 20, when traffic came into play, that forced Cannon to move to the cushion while occasionally dipping down to the hub when the path cleared. Letting Windom begin closing an over two-second gap that would go to nothing when the caution waved on Lap 28.

Changing his tactics on the restart, Windom tried to slingshot the first two turns but would not get the pass. Nursing the car through the final green flag run, Cannon still managed to take the win with a 0.454-second advantage over the race for second, which saw Shane Golobic steal the transfer into Saturday’s A-Feature by 0.099-seconds. Chris Windom, third, was followed by Trey Marcham. Moving up from 12th, Chase Briscoe made it to fifth.

Gavan Boschele, from 11th, was followed by Ryan Timms with Kyle Spence in tow. Jacob Denny from 20th rolled to ninth, with tenth going to Daniel Adler, who charged through the field from 22nd.

Monday’s field included 66 of a scheduled 68 entries and included the O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions. A nail-biter of a race, the annual tradition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions brought the crowd to their feet, with Spencer Bayston adding his name to the list of winners in the event's fifteenth edition.

Battling early with Rico Abreu, the pair went slide for slide for several laps, with Rico holding off the No. 1s until Lap 12. Getting space over the field, the closing laps would welcome a new challenger. Charging the hub of the Tulsa Expo Raceway, Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh closed the gap to car lengths as the pair raced to the final three laps. Just needing a chance to pounce, the final trip to the back stretch saw Bayston waiting on the car off the cushion of the second turn.

Giving Cannon a run into the final two turns, it would not be enough as Cannon slid off the bottom enough to let Bayston win the drag race to the line. Rico Abreu crossed third with Logan Seavey, who raced as high as third on Lap 10, ended up settling for fourth, while Tanner Thorson completed the top five. Chase Briscoe, Buddy Kofoid, Blake Hahn, Justin Grant, and Kody Swanson made up the top ten.

The World Wide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to six with everyone able to walk away.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway - Tulsa, Okla.

Monday, January 9, 2023

Cummins Qualifying Night

Car Count: 66

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[6]; 3. 41X-Howard Moore[7]; 4. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[8]; 5. 4K-Kayla Roell[1]; 6. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[9]; 7. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[3]; 8. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[2]; 9. (DNF) 8L-Colin Deming[5]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 2. 97K-Tom Harris[5]; 3. 5F-Danny Frye III[1]; 4. 91K-Kevin Bayer[8]; 5. 50T-Keoni Texeira[2]; 6. P1-Paul White[7]; 7. 45K-Kyler Johnson[6]; 8. 80H-Joshua Hanna[9]; 9. 9-Xavier Doney[4]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[1]; 2. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 4. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 5. 28K-Kory Schudy[8]; 6. 45J-Jerry Brey[2]; 7. 36K-Kris Carroll[5]; 8. 7R-Casey Burkham[7]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 5G-Gavan Boschele[5]; 3. 16W-Garet Williamson[7]; 4. 8X-Broc Elliott[6]; 5. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 6. 28Q-Sean Quinn[4]; 7. 12X-Steven Snawder[2]; 8. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[3]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Tanner Holmes[1]; 2. 89-Chris Windom[6]; 3. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 4. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[2]; 5. 18N-Weston Gorham[3]; 6. 36C-Ian Creager[7]; 7. 76-Michael Smith[8]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[4]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Jacob Denney[2]; 2. 73B-Tyler Edwards[7]; 3. 0H-Cap Henry[8]; 4. 6-Bill Rose[4]; 5. 47K-Kevin Brewer[5]; 6. 15K-Gage Rucker[1]; 7. 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 8. (DNS) 42K-Kevin Battefeld

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 67X-Kyle Spence[3]; 3. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[2]; 5. 69P-Joey Paxson[8]; 6. 40U-Jace Sparks[7]; 7. 8D-Colby Deming[6]; 8. B1-Aaron Sanders[5]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Gary Taylor[1]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 3. 7T-TJ Smith[3]; 4. 86C-David Camfield Sr[6]; 5. 31X-Jeff Champagne[4]; 6. 44C-Blake Carrier[5]; 7. 116-Claud Estes III[7]; 8. 51C-Logan Calderwood[8]

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18N-Weston Gorham[1]; 2. 28Q-Sean Quinn[4]; 3. 9-Xavier Doney[11]; 4. 8D-Colby Deming[5]; 5. 45K-Kyler Johnson[6]; 6. 116-Claud Estes III[3]; 7. 51C-Logan Calderwood[7]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[9]; 9. 15G-Dennie Gieber[12]; 10. (DNF) 7R-Casey Burkham[10]; 11. (DNF) 50T-Keoni Texeira[2]; 12. (DNF) 36K-Kris Carroll[8]; 13. (DNS) 44C-Blake Carrier

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 47K-Kevin Brewer[1]; 2. 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 3. 7K-Kolton Gariss[8]; 4. 76-Michael Smith[3]; 5. 12X-Steven Snawder[9]; 6. B1-Aaron Sanders[10]; 7. 45J-Jerry Brey[4]; 8. 8L-Colin Deming[12]; 9. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]; 10. (DNF) 15K-Gage Rucker[5]; 11. (DNF) 80H-Joshua Hanna[7]; 12. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[11]; 13. (DNS) 42K-Kevin Battefeld

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Team Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 4. 97K-Tom Harris[5]; 5. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[2]; 6. 16W-Garet Williamson[4]; 7. 31X-Jeff Champagne[10]; 8. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 10. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[9]

Team Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 2. 81-Tanner Holmes[3]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[6]; 4. 5G-Gavan Boschele[5]; 5. 91K-Kevin Bayer[2]; 6. 0H-Cap Henry[4]; 7. 69P-Joey Paxson[8]; 8. P1-Paul White[10]; 9. 6-Bill Rose[9]; 10. 8X-Broc Elliott[7]

Team Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 2. 5-Chase Briscoe[2]; 3. 89-Chris Windom[6]; 4. 7T-TJ Smith[8]; 5. 73B-Tyler Edwards[5]; 6. 25-Jacob Denney[4]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler[1]; 8. 86C-David Camfield Sr[7]; 9. 36C-Ian Creager[10]; 10. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[9]

Team Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 67X-Kyle Spence[2]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 3. 2H-Nick Hoffman[1]; 4. 32-Gary Taylor[3]; 5. 28K-Kory Schudy[7]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 7. 41X-Howard Moore[5]; 8. 18L-Logan Scherb[9]; 9. 5F-Danny Frye III[8]; 10. 40U-Jace Sparks[10]

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

Dave.com B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 0H-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 4. 41X-Howard Moore[5]; 5. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[4]; 6. 31X-Jeff Champagne[6]; 7. 18L-Logan Scherb[8]; 8. 28Q-Sean Quinn[14]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[9]; 10. 8D-Colby Deming[16]; 11. 28K-Kory Schudy[2]; 12. 9-Xavier Doney[15]; 13. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[12]; 14. 6-Bill Rose[10]; 15. 18N-Weston Gorham[13]; 16. 36C-Ian Creager[11]

Dave.com B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 4. 69P-Joey Paxson[5]; 5. P1-Paul White[8]; 6. 16W-Garet Williamson[2]; 7. 8X-Broc Elliott[10]; 8. 91K-Kevin Bayer[4]; 9. 86C-David Camfield Sr[7]; 10. 40U-Jace Sparks[12]; 11. 5F-Danny Frye III[9]; 12. 76-Michael Smith[16]; 13. 47K-Kevin Brewer[13]; 14. 3V-Jim Vanzant[14]; 15. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[11]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[15]

O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions Qualifying

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions Qualifying: 1. 71W-Michael Kofoid, 11.349[4]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.375[18]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 11.438[7]; 4. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 11.482[8]; 5. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.494[16]; 6. 4X-Michael Pickens, 11.552[13]; 7. 2J-Justin Grant, 11.604[9]; 8. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.635[3]; 9. 5-Chase Briscoe, 11.674[11]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.801[10]; 11. 98-Tanner Carrick, 11.824[15]; 12. 55X-Alex Bowman, 11.830[19]; 13. 71G-Damion Gardner, 11.841[6]; 14. 4P-Kody Swanson, 11.848[5]; 15. 97-Brenham Crouch, 11.857[17]; 16. 7M-Shane Cockrum, 11.953[1]; 17. 1-Sammy Swindell, 12.089[12]; 18. 39T-Tim McCreadie, 12.150[2]; 19. 47-Zach Daum, 12.189[14]

O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions

O'Reilly Race of Champions (20 Laps): 1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[5]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 4. 39-Logan Seavey[7]; 5. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 6. 5-Chase Briscoe[9]; 7. 71W-Michael Kofoid[8]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 9. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 10. 4P-Kody Swanson[14]; 11. 4X-Michael Pickens[3]; 12. 55X-Alex Bowman[12]; 13. 39T-Tim McCreadie[18]; 14. 98-Tanner Carrick[11]; 15. 47-Zach Daum[19]; 16. 97-Brenham Crouch[15]; 17. 7M-Shane Cockrum[16]; 18. 1-Sammy Swindell[17]; 19. (DNF) 71G-Damion Gardner[13]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday's A-Feature.

Cummins A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 3. 89-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 32T-Trey Marcham[2]; 5. 5-Chase Briscoe[12]; 6. 5G-Gavan Boschele[11]; 7. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 8. 67X-Kyle Spence[6]; 9. 25-Jacob Denney[20]; 10. 50-Daniel Adler[22]; 11. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[13]; 12. 73B-Tyler Edwards[15]; 13. 81-Tanner Holmes[8]; 14. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[21]; 15. 41X-Howard Moore[23]; 16. 2H-Nick Hoffman[18]; 17. 8-Alex Sewell[17]; 18. 0H-Cap Henry[19]; 19. 97K-Tom Harris[10]; 20. 69P-Joey Paxson[24]; 21. 22-Sean McClelland[9]; 22. (DNF) 85-Jerry Coons Jr[7]; 23. (DNF) 7T-TJ Smith[14]; 24. (DNF) 32-Gary Taylor[16]

Lap Leader(s): Cannon McIntosh 1-30

Hard Charger: Daniel Adler +12

Chili Bowl PR