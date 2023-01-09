Conner Jones Racing Announces Expanded Arca Schedule for 2023 Season

16 year-old Conner Jones continues his rapid ascent in the stock car ranks in 2023, announcing an expanded schedule of 12 ARCA Menards Series races with Venturini Motorsports. Jones will pair with multi-time race-winning crew chief Kevin Reed, Jr. for the expanded slate.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to Venturini Motorsports this season for additional races,” Jones said. “Being teamed up with one of the top teams in the ARCA Menards series will allow me to gain more experience and develop my craft behind the wheel.”

Jones’ summer of racing in 2022 was largely in the ARCA Menards Series for the 30-year stalwart organization of the series, Venturini Motorsports. His campaign in the No. 15 Toyota began in April at Dover Motor Speedway with a third-place finish in ARCA East competition. He followed with an outstanding fifth-place ARCA National finish at Iowa Speedway. He added a top-ten in his road course debut at Watkins Glen International as well.

The expanded 2023 ARCA campaign for Jones will open at Phoenix Raceway in March, site of a fifth-place qualifying effort in November and will end where it started in November during the championship race for the ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix.

Conner Jones 2023 ARCA VMS Schedule

March 10 Phoenix Raceway

April 28 Dover Motor Speedway *East Series

June 24 Elko Speedway

July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 15 Iowa Speedway

July 21 Pocono Raceway

August 11 Lucas Oil Raceway

August 18 Watkins Glen International

August 27 Milwaukee Mile

September 14 Bristol Motor Speedway

September 30 Salem Speedway

November 3 Phoenix Raceway *West Series

10 of Jones’ races will be televised live on either FS1 or FS2, while the Dover East race and Phoenix West race will be live on FloRacing and tape-delayed on USA Network.

Sponsorship will include PepperJack Kennels and Jones Utilities with additional partners and car number for Jones’ 2023 ARCA campaign being announced prior to the start of the season.

For more information on partnership opportunities with Conner Jones Racing for the 2023 season please contact Marty Melo with MDM Consulting at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Connor Jones PR