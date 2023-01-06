Sunday, Jan 08

GMS Racing Statement on ARCA Menards Series

Racing News
Friday, Jan 06 130
GMS Racing Statement on ARCA Menards Series

In an effort to shift the team's primary focus and resources towards competing for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, GMS Racing will not field an ARCA Menards Series entry in 2023.

Everyone at GMS Racing is grateful for its time spent over eight seasons competing in the ARCA Menards Series. The series has been near and dear to our hearts, as ARCA was where our roots as a stock car racing team truly began. We have been fortunate for our organization to have had success throughout the years, namely winning the 2015 national championship with Grant Enfinger, as well as the 2019 and 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships with Sam Mayer. 

In total, our team was able to accomplish 23 wins across the ARCA slate, but above all of that has been the countless memories we have made both on and off the track. The ARCA team of series officials, drivers, and fans have been world class to work with, and we are thankful for everyone that has helped along the way. To our loyal partners and fans who have supported our efforts within the series, we offer our greatest respect and gratitude, and look forward to what's ahead for our organization as a whole moving forward."

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« High Expectations for Mike Christopher Jr. and this Year’s Indoor Auto Racing Championship Richard Childress and Jeff Broin Purchase Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.