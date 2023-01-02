Tuesday, Jan 03

D.L. Wilson returns to Fast Track in 2023, set to compete for ARCA Menards Series East Championship

Racing News
D.L. Wilson Photo

Following back-to-back seasons with 6th and 14th place points finishes, respectively, in the ARCA Menards Series, Texas Lawman D.L. Wilson is turning his focus towards a championship hunt.

2023 marks the 6th season of collaboration between Wilson and Fast Track Racing. Piloting the team’s #12Wilson will compete in the 8 race ARCA Menards Series East season, along with the Elite/West Combination race at Phoenix, March 10th.

“I’m really looking forward to what we can do with our efforts this year” said Wilson. “We made some nice updates this offseason. I think by really focusing on these 9 races, we can come out there and run well and push towards top 5’s and 10’s”

This will be Wilson’s first full season attempt across the ARCA Menards Series platform. Wilson and team are currently working on sponsorship for the #12 Chevrolet, with news coming soon.

The ARCA Menards East Series will consist of eight short track races at various tracks in multiple states. Four of the East races will be standalone while four of the races will be combo races with the ARCA Menards Series. Races will be streamed live on FloRacing while the four combination events with the ARCA Menard’s Series will be presented on Fox Sports.

2023 ARCA Menards East Schedule

Five Flags                             March 25

Dover                                    April 28

Nashville                              May 13

Flat Rock                              May 20

Lucas Oil IRP                       July 15

Milwaukee                         August 11

Iowa                                      August 27           

Bristol                                   September 14

D.L. Wilson PR

Speedway Digest Staff

