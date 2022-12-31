Visit ASA STARS National Tour Booth at CARS Racing Show May Events at Hickory Motor & North Wilkesboro Speedways To Be Highlighted

The CARS Racing Show in North Carolina has become a winter tradition for racers and fans surrounding the Tar Heel State. This year attendees can visit the ASA National Tour booth to receive more information regarding its national pavement Super Late Model Series in 2023.

The CARS Racing Show will take place on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7, 2023 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Joe Balash, Director of Racing Operations for the series and other officials will be in attendance.

“The Carolinas are an important area for the ASA STARS National Tour as many of our competitors are based there,” said Balash. “We look forward to seeing teams to discuss anything that they have questions about. We also have a couple of races nearby this year so this is a perfect fit for us to get the word out about those events to the racing community in the area.”

The state of North Carolina will host two ASA STARS National Tour races in the month of May. On Tuesday, May 16, North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the inaugural series during its NASCAR All-Star Race week.

Just more than a week later, ASA STARS will hold an event at the famed Hickory Motor Speedway during a busy race week that includes the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and open-wheel racing at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC.

The CARS Racing Show is at the Hickory Metro Convention Center at 1960 13th Ave SE in Hickory, NC on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7.. The site is just down the road from the Hickory Motor Speedway and is also near the Hickory Furniture Mart.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state tour at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The race will be 200-laps in distance. Tickets will go on sale for the inaugural event on Tuesday, January 10.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationalseries.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA Stars PR