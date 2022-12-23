NBC Sports Gears up for 80-Plus Hours of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Coverage

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona that opens the season Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. NBC Sports’ 2023 WeatherTech Championship schedule is highlighted by 12 hours of NBC broadcast network coverage, matching last year’s total, which was the most since NBC Sports acquired the rights in 2018. Races airing entirely or in part on NBC include the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the Motul Course de Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (May 14), the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (July 9) and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks, which marks the return of the WeatherTech Championship to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in nine years (Sept. 17). Peacock will again serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of all four Michelin Endurance Cup races: the Rolex 24, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans. Peacock will stream Rolex 24 qualifying live on Jan. 22 and will also again exclusively present live coverage of all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023. USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.” “IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable race cars competing in North America,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”