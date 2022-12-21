$100,000 on the Line For USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta

USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for up to $100,000 in prize money across three marquee events in the state of Indiana during the 2023 season.

USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta brings substantial increases in the winner’s share for this upcoming season’s Sprint Car Smackdown, Haubstadt Hustler and Fall Nationals events.

The Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown will now pay $30,000-to-win for the 12th annual edition of the race at Kokomo Speedway on Saturday night, August 26.

At southwestern Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway, the winning stakes have climbed to $20,000-to-win for the 16th annual Haubstadt Hustler on Saturday night, September 16.

Weeks later, a $20,000 winning prize has been posted for the Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg Speedway, set to go on Saturday night, October 7.

Additionally, a driver could either “Win, Place or Show,” which is awarded to the top performing driver after the three events. To WIN a $30,000 bonus, a driver would have to win all three events. To PLACE for an extra $20,000, a driver would need to finish second or better in all three events. To SHOW and pocket a $10,000 extra, a driver would need to finish on the podium (top-three) in all three events.

USAC has also put into place point fund increases for its three premier circle track divisions during the 2023 season along with an increased Triple Crown Award. Any driver who can claim all three titles – USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship – in 2023 will earn a $300,000 reward. If the Triple Crown money goes unclaimed, it rolls over to 2024 and the payout jumps up to $400,000. If no driver is able to triple-up in 2024, the Triple Crown prize rises to $500,000 in 2025.

National champions of USAC in 2023 can also double and even triple their point fund payout during the upcoming 2023 season with the “Win 2 Times 2” and “Win 3 Times 3” rewards programs.

USAC’s premier circle track divisions offer a base championship payout of $50,000 for the top points driver in the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, $30,000 in the NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and $20,000 in Silver Crown.

If a driver can win two of the three championships in 2023, that driver will be able to “double” their overall reward. For example, a driver who captures both the sprint and midget titles will receive a base payout of $80,000 ($50,000 for sprint & $30,000 for midget). In turn, that money will double to $160,000 in total monetary rewards by scoring two titles.

Since 2019, USAC’s annual national points funds have increased 75 percent from a total of $200,000 to the $350,000 mark for the coming year in 2023. Out of the $350 grand total, a $200,000 is allotted for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship point fund, $100,000 for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and $50,000 for Silver Crown.

