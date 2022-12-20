Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins

|
“In ’89, I decided I would just focus on Indy car, and when I look back, I think that was a mistake,” Rahal said. ‘After saying yes to Jaguar, I had to say no. That was a tough call to make.”
Rahal’s return to sports cars would not come until 2008, at the start of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan organization’s association with BMW. By then, he had already been an IndyCar team owner for more than 15 years, but the new BMW partnership was especially timely, because RLL lost a key IndyCar sponsor at the end of 2008 that put the team’s existence in jeopardy.
“We had our first meeting in ’07, and the reason I pursued BMW was we were a one-trick pony in IndyCar,” said Rahal. “I felt it was important that we had more than one program going. When we lost the Ethanol sponsorship in IndyCar, if we didn’t have the BMW program, we would have probably shut down.
“Having both programs is very important, and it’s equally important to have a partner relationship with a company like BMW with a great tradition in motorsports,” he added. “And maybe this is our ticket to go to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, too. We’ll see.”
Like so many others, Rahal is excited about the new GTP class, which is open to prototypes built to IMSA’s LMDh specifications, as well as for the Hypercar class that competes at Le Mans and other FIA World Endurance Championship events.
“I think it’s going to be great; there’s already a lot of interest,” he said. “IMSA is amazing when you think about how many manufacturers are involved, in all the different categories of racing. I don’t think there’s a series out there that can claim the number of manufacturers that IMSA can.
“Jim France has really committed himself to sports car racing over the years and continued to build it, and now with having a car that can race not just here but internationally – and vice-versa with people coming here from Europe to race like they did back in the ‘60s and ‘70s – that’s just fantastic for racing.
“There’s no doubt that there will be ups and downs this year with these new cars and new systems,” Rahal concluded. “But you’ve got Porsche with Penske, Cadillac with Ganassi (and Action Express), BMW with us, and Honda/Acura with Wayne Taylor and Mike Shank. Lamborghini is coming in 2024. You’ve got Dallara vs. ORECA vs. Multimatic (vs. Ligier in 2024). These are the works efforts, the factory teams. Having that connection and relationship between the series and the manufacturers is going to be fantastic for IMSA in terms of promotion and marketing.”
IMSA Wire