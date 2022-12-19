2023 Tri State Pro Stock Series Announced

The Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series has announced its 2023 schedule with 15 races across California and Oregon scheduled. Drivers will compete for a championship with all 15 races counting in the standings.

Teams in the Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series is a culmination of several west coast groups with weight changes that produces close races. A complete rulebook is available at www.TriStateProStocks.com

Tri State Pro Stock Challenge routinely races in a minimum of $1,000-to-win for most feature events and participates in some of the most prestigious races on the West Coast. Action gets underway on March 18 at Stockton Dirt Track. They will join the stars of west coast Sprint Car racing during an April stop at Hanford and participate in the Tilford Tribute at Placerville Speedway.

May 27 and 28 will serve as the Rocky Nash Memorial Shootout at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford before the series makes its first points paying stop in several years at Antioch Speedway on June 10. The series will be joining the Western States Dwarf Car Association during a busy night at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.

A highly anticipated stop at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway beckons on Friday June 16. Tri State Pro Stocks rejoin the Dwarf Cars on July 14 and 15 at Petaluma Speedway.

Petaluma Speedway will be the site for the Bob McCoy Tribute in September before the schedule concludes in October for Bakersfield Speedway’s Bud Nationals.

Events will feature Pay Per View live streaming coverage through Speed Union TV and FloRacing in 2023!

2023 TRI STATE PRO STOCKS SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

18-Mar STOCKTON DIRT TRACK 8-Apr KELLER AUTO SPEEDWAY 22-Apr PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY 13-May ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY 27-May SOUTHERN OREGON SPEEDWAY 28-May SOUTHERN OREGON SPEEDWAY 10-Jun ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY 16-Jun SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY 24-Jun STOCKTON DIRT TRACK 14-Jul PETALUMA SPEEDWAY 15-Jul PETALUMA SPEEDWAY 26-Aug STOCKTON DIRT TRACK 23-Sep PETALUMA SPEEDWAY 13-Oct BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY 14-Oct BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY

Tri Star Pro Tour PR