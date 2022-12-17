Opportunity to own a race-winning Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype

It's not everyday you can purchase a race car directly from a factory race team. Honda Performance Development has listed this 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on Bring a Trailer, truly pushing the boundaries for variety on the auction platform.
Features of this ARX-05 include:
- Twin-turbocharged 600 hp 3.5-liter AR35TT V6 paired with a paddle-shifted Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox
- Double-wishbone pushrod suspension
- ORECA-built carbon-fiber monocoque
- Air-jack system
- Brembo six-piston brake calipers over AP Racing carbon rotors
- Staggered-width 18″ Rotiform forged aluminum wheels
- Cosworth electronics and a McLaren ECU
- ORECA steering wheel with an inset MoTeC display unit
- Schroth Racing six-point harness
- Lifeline fire-suppression system
Bidding is currently at $350k with six days left.