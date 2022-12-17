Saturday, Dec 17

Opportunity to own a race-winning Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype

It's not everyday you can purchase a race car directly from a factory race team. Honda Performance Development has listed this 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on Bring a Trailer, truly pushing the boundaries for variety on the auction platform. 

 
Assembled by Wayne Taylor Racing and driven by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque for IMSA’s 2022 season, it went on to win its qualifying race for the Rolex 24 at Daytona upon its debut. It also won races held at Laguna Seca, Mid Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Road America, before ultimately finishing second in the Rolex 24-hour classic.

Features of this ARX-05 include:
  • Twin-turbocharged 600 hp 3.5-liter AR35TT V6 paired with a paddle-shifted Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox
  • Double-wishbone pushrod suspension
  • ORECA-built carbon-fiber monocoque
  • Air-jack system
  • Brembo six-piston brake calipers over AP Racing carbon rotors
  • Staggered-width 18″ Rotiform forged aluminum wheels
  • Cosworth electronics and a McLaren ECU
  • ORECA steering wheel with an inset MoTeC display unit
  • Schroth Racing six-point harness
  • Lifeline fire-suppression system
This ARX-05 is chassis #7, and was driven approximately 11k miles during the 2022 IMSA season, with engine replacements every 3,500 miles.


Bidding is currently at $350k with six days left.
