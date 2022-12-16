Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences.

The company will promote and operate major spectator events next year at four different motorsports properties encompassing the Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Southeast regions of the United States and also Ontario, Canada. Additionally, GSRP will deliver over 100 driving and motorcycle riding school courses next year at The Mid-Ohio School based at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Now through Dec. 24, fans can purchase Single Day tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023) by signing up for the E-Club at gpstpete.com. For Portland racing fans, discounted combo seat packages for the Pacific Office Automation 147 featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series (June 2-3, 2023) and the Grand Prix of Portland highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Sept. 1-3, 2023) can be found at portlandgp.com/holiday. Finally, gift certificates for The Mid-Ohio School programs are available at a 15-percent savings at midohio.com/promotions.

“We’d like to thank everyone from the teams, to the drivers, to our partners and sponsors and of course to our loyal fans for a terrific 2022,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “We hope everyone will take advantage of our holiday offers, and our team looks forward to the start of another action-packed year in March on the streets of St. Pete!”

GSRP promotes four of the 17 events on the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule which includes the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Honda Indy Toronto and Grand Prix of Portland. The company also operates a NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Pacific Office Automation 147) at Portland International Raceway and a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event (O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio). Additionally, GSRP owns and operates the legendary Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School which is based at the Lexington, Ohio facility as part of its motorsports portfolio.

“It was an exciting year for our company as we added new events in Portland and at Mid-Ohio (Sports Car Course), and developed a number of new partnerships at every one of our properties which are critical to the success of our events,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “Bringing back the Honda Indy Toronto for the first time since 2019 was also a major accomplishment by our team, and now our attention is fully on 2023 and building on 2022 successes.”

The 2022 season was a memorable one. Some of the notable racing highlights delivered from GSRP events to fans included:

RP Funding joined the team as the presenting sponsor of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The newly named Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding kicked off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season for the 12th time in February. The race featured a breakthrough for Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin who began a productive season with his first career INDYCAR win.

The 61st season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Course began May 13-15 with Lexus partnering as a new event sponsor.

In June, GSRP brought a NASCAR national series back to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2000 as Portland International Raceway hosted its inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Pacific Office Automation became the title sponsor of the new event, the Pacific Office Automation 147, joining other key event partners: the City of Portland, Travel Portland, Sport Oregon and Toyota. The race was won in dramatic come-from-behind fashion by A.J. Allmendinger in front of a tremendous crowd despite rainy conditions.

Scott McLaughlin claimed his second GSRP event win at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R over Fourth of July weekend. The event also featured Ohio State tight end and Lexington (OH) native Cade Stover as grand marshal, a fireworks display and patriotic “Camping with Honda” festivities.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosted another major spectator event the following weekend as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series made its first ever appearance at the renowned road course. O’Reilly Auto Parts helped make the new event possible as the title sponsor. Parker Kligerman won the first-ever O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in his No. 75 Henderson Racing Chevrolet by a narrow 0.119-second margin of victory over Zane Smith.

After a two-year hiatus, the Honda Indy Toronto made its triumphant return to downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place, July 15-17! The return of the summer festival featured the renewal of Honda Fan Friday presented by the Ontario Honda Dealers Association, eight-time Juno Award winning rock band Arkells as grand marshals and a historic victory by Scott Dixon who tied Mario Andretti at No. 2 in all-time INDYCAR SERIES wins.

In the final GSRP event of the year, the “Year of Scotts” continued as Scott McLaughlin captured his third win of the year at the Grand Prix of Portland on Labor Day weekend. McLaughlin beat out his Team Penske teammate and eventual 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power by a 1.1792-second margin.

In December, as GSRP continued with preparations for the 2023 racing season, the company launched its new website: greensavoree.com . The site contains news and information regarding all GSRP properties and events.

To find out more about all the action at Green Savoree Racing Promotions’ events in 2023 or buy a great holiday gift, visit the following websites: gpstpete.com (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding), hondaindy.com (Honda Indy Toronto), midohio.com (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School), NASCARPortland.com (Pacific Office Automation 147) and portlandgp.com (Grand Prix of Portland).

Green Savoree Racing PR