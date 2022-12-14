Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour

The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to the unveiling of a diverse 10-race schedule with a $100,000 points fund, ASA STARS officials also stated a Winner’s Circle program is being designed for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program details will be announced at a later date, but it will be in the same vein as ASA utilized in its heyday.

Another item that was announced during the meeting was that licensed teams competing with ASA STARS will also be eligible for more than a million dollars of excess medical insurance. The licensing / membership benefits registration will be available online for teams on January 9, 2023.

The ASA STARS Super Late Model rulebook was also revealed at the meeting and it is currently posted on the series website, starsnationalseries.com.

Several other subjects for 2023 were covered, including that entry blanks for all events are scheduled to be posted six weeks in advance; the series is speaking to several platforms regarding its streaming / television package and that officials are discussing several items with Hoosier Racing Tire to better serve race teams this coming year.

“The meeting, which turned into a series of announcements, had an unbelievable reception by competitors, teams and fans,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are facing all of it with a lot of enthusiasm, especially after PRI. While we keep pushing forward we also want to make sure we wish everyone a Happy Holiday.”

The series will open its 10-race, six-state tour on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the famed Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

For more information, please visit the series website at starsnationalseries.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2023 ASA STARS NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour will debut in 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October, many of the best drivers in America are expected to compete in the 10-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The national series is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ASA CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.

ASA Stars PR