Trans Am Series to Host Two-Day Pre-Season Testing Event at Sebring International Raceway

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will host a first-of-its-kind two-day test and tune event for all five of its classes on January 25-26 at Sebring International Raceway. The two-day event, which will cost $2,500 per car, per day, offers competitors unprecedented track time to gear up for the 2023 season. At least 30 cars are already expected for the event.
 
“We are very excited to be able to offer teams this unique testing opportunity,” said John Clagett, President of Trans Am. “We believe that this is a tremendous value for teams in contrast to purchasing their own track rentals, and the two days will be completely dedicated to the Trans Am Series’ five classes. Sebring is a very desirable place for teams to shake down their cars, as the challenging track and rough surface test all components of the cars in the way that teams want them to be tested.”
 
The schedule will offer two-hour series-managed sessions with timing services separated by 30-minute breaks throughout both days, giving competitors plenty of track time to test their equipment. In addition to on-track testing, the two-day session will allow teams to complete their annual car safety reviews and will allot time for teams to complete administrative tasks such as licensing and registration. The series will also host an evening event for teams, drivers and series officials to socialize before the season begins.
 
“January’s event is about more than just testing the cars,” continued Clagett. “It allows teams to try out new drivers and experiment with equipment, as well as to complete pre-season safety and administrative tasks, so that when they arrive at the track for the first race of the season, all they have to focus on is racing. We are also looking forward to providing teams with a social event to allow them to relax and spend time together without the time constraints and pressure of a race weekend.”
 
The Test Day Schedule can be found here.
 
The 2023 Trans Am Series season will kick off just one month after the test on February 23-26 at Sebring International Raceway.
