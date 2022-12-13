GTP Test at Daytona Has Drivers Revving

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best when he said, “They’re really bad-ass!” Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the two-day test at Daytona International Speedway featuring all four manufacturers that will compete in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023. Teams representing Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche ran day into night on the 3.56-mile road course, turning as many laps as possible and gathering reams of data in the final IMSA-sanctioned test of 2022. The next time the four manufacturers will officially be on track together will be at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 testing from Jan. 20-22, just a week prior to the Rolex 24 At Daytona that opens the 2023 season and kicks off the GTP era. Nasr was among the Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers participating in the test. The 2021 champion in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class that makes way for GTP in ’23 is bullish on the new prototype class combining internal combustion engines with cutting-edge technology in an electrified support powertrain. “I’m most excited about the GTP class in 2023 because it is a prime time for sports car racing,” he said. Nasr isn’t alone. Other drivers who tested Tuesday and Wednesday at Daytona shared his sentiments, among them: Colin Braun of the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, who said: “You're going to have some incredible racing with the coolest, most sustainable cars in racing going to battle for 24 hours. What's not to love about that?” Pipo Derani from the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: “It's going to be fantastic for the fans, it's going to be challenging for the teams. And for the drivers, it's just a blast!” Ricky Taylor of the Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06: “This new GTP car and this new class are so exciting because of the new evolution and technology. We're finally racing at the top, top level around the world. I don't think anywhere around the world can say they have such sustainability, technology, competition like we do here in IMSA.” And Connor De Phillippi of BMW M Team RLL, who summed up his anticipation for the new breed of top-level prototypes in a few words: “Technology, excitement and just pure, pure racing.”