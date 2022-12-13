CrowdStrike Racing Embarks on LMP2 Program for 2023 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup

CrowdStrike Racing is taking a competitive step up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023 with a new LMP2 effort that will kick off with the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 28-29.

CrowdStrike Racing with Algarve Pro Racing (APR) will contest the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds for the new season. George Kurtz will be one of the drivers in the No. 4 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 entry for the four premier races on the IMSA calendar: the Rolex 24, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans.

“This is a big step forward for the growth of CrowdStrike Racing,” Kurtz said. “I really enjoy long-distance endurance racing and the challenges it presents. These races will test the team and drivers on the same track used by some of the top competitors in the world. The team aspect of endurance racing is important to me – for success to be achieved, everyone must do their job. It’s one way the world of business matches the world of racing. I can’t wait to get started with our new team.”

For the previous two seasons, Kurtz competed in the LMP3 class with IMSA team champion CORE autosport. Kurtz was part of the driver lineup that recorded a Sebring victory to go along with additional podium finishes. He also drove in the championship-clinching race at Petit Le Mans. Kurtz enters the 2023 season with solid momentum following an overall victory at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill in an LMP3 entry from CrowdStrike Racing by Riley Motorsports.

The lineup for the CrowdStrike Racing by APR entry is very strong. Joining Kurtz for each of the four long-distance races will be drivers Ben Hanley, the Rolex 24 LMP2 winner in 2020, and Matt McMurry, a two-time IMSA champion, LMDh test driver and engineer who won the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Kurtz. Esteban Gutiérrez, former F1 driver and current ambassador for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, will round out the lineup as the fourth driver for the Rolex 24.

The driving roster will share an ORECA closed-top prototype with a minimum weight of 2,050 pounds (930 kg) and power coming from a 4.2-liter Gibson V8 engine that produces in excess of 600hp.

CrowdStrike Renews IMSA Official Partnership

The move to LMP2 coincides with CrowdStrike’s second season as an Official Partner of IMSA and as the presenting sponsor of the WeatherTech Championship’s Endurance, Teamwork and Speed Award for Michelin Endurance Cup events.

The honor recognizes the team in each IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class that demonstrates the unique qualities needed to be successful in long and grueling IMSA endurance races. Earning this award requires the powerful combination of performance on the racetrack and on pitlane by demonstrating:





Endurance: Running at the finish of the race;

Running at the finish of the race; Teamwork: The most efficient time on pitlane, putting a premium on efforts by the driver and crew;

The most efficient time on pitlane, putting a premium on efforts by the driver and crew; Speed: A car’s best qualifying time and fastest race lap.

The philosophies within the Endurance, Teamwork and Speed Award mirror how CrowdStrike approaches its role as one of the world’s leading providers of cybersecurity services. In racing, as in cybersecurity, success comes from delivering superior performance, having a relentless, team-based focus on execution, and understanding that the clock doesn’t lie — speed matters.

In addition to sponsoring the Endurance, Teamwork and Speed Award, CrowdStrike’s IMSA partnership will also include on-track signage at the Michelin Endurance Cup tracks such as Daytona International Speedway. CrowdStrike will also host exclusive IMSA VIP experiences for CrowdStrike VIPs and guests at select WeatherTech Championship races throughout the season.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona is scheduled for Jan. 28-29 from Daytona International Raceway. The race will stream live on Peacock with coverage on NBC and USA throughout the weekend.

BEN HANLEY – NO. 4 CROWDSTRIKE ORECA 07-GIBSON LMP2: “First off, I’m very excited to be part of a new program like this with CrowdStrike Racing and APR. All the drivers have good experience in endurance racing. These test days are really important to get to know one another and to have the team, the drivers and everyone to start working together. The biggest thing is knowing what one another likes in the car and achieving that balance that everyone is happy with. It’ll be important to get George a lot of laps and a lot of time in the car so he can be as comfortable as possible before we get to Daytona.”

ESTEBAN GUTIÉRREZ – NO. 4 CROWDSTRIKE ORECA 07-GIBSON LMP2: “My experience in endurance racing has been great from all aspects and I’m very excited to add another milestone by competing at the emblematic 24 Hours of Daytona. George and I have been friends for a few years now and it will be a real pleasure racing alongside him. I feel very grateful for him and CrowdStrike for this opportunity. Let’s go for the win!"

MATT MCMURRY – NO. 4 CROWDSTRIKE ORECA 07-GIBSON LMP2: “CrowdStrike Racing and George have a championship history in global motorsports, so it’s a massive honor to be invited to join a team with this kind of history and level of expectation. We’re 1 for 1 together with the win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill recently and I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got to keep that pace going.”

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates.