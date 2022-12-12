What To Expect In The 2023 Formula One Grand Prix Season

As the curtain closed on the intriguing 2022 Formula Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, attention now moves to the upcoming 2023 F1 season and what exciting tales, twists, and turns are expected.

Unlike its predecessors, the 2023 F1 Grand Prix aims to hold the most races in a calendar year at 24.

Though the packed calendar brings a new challenge to racers, spectators, and other interested parties, everyone relishes it. As spectators plan their travel schedules for the spread-out races, adding fun betting to their activities isn't far-fetched.

The F1 cars speeding on the hot asphalt or the F1 ESports Series Pro-Championship event, the best betting sites in Canada, will highlight the top betting markets for a given racing event.

With the 2023 Formula One Grand Prix on the horizon, how much is there to know about the drivers, calendar, teams, and cars?

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix Calendar

The 2023 Formula 1 will present its biggest calendar event with a total of 24 races, up from 22 in the 2022 season. Though the latter event was to hold 23 races before the cancellation of the Russian GP.

A similar scenario is likely to occur in the scheduled 2023 event, given doubts raised over the Chinese GP due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, 23 races are confirmed unless a venue change is communicated.

Interestingly, the Qatar GP returns to the calendar and a whole new look to the Las Vegas GP. After 40 years, the F1 heads back to Las Vegas, the City of Lights, with new designs to allow race cars to weave through the streets.

The Belgium GP is slotted before the August summer break to avoid a triple-header clash with Italy and Dutch rounds after the summer break. Slight changes will also see the Azerbaijan GP feature in early spring.

Six sprint races will take place, three more than in the 2022 and 2021 seasons, although the events to host the changed race format are yet to be determined.

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix Driver Line-Ups

The top three teams—Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull—retain their driver line-ups, with the AMG Petronas team fielding George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari sticks with the skills of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull has Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen for the third season running. Elsewhere, there are significant shake-ups to the drivers' catalog.

Fernando Alonso moves to Aston Martin, joining Lance Stroll after Sebastian Vettel's retirement at the end of 2022, leaving a vacancy at the Alpine. Acting swiftly, Alpine moved for AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly to form an all-French duo with Esteban Ocon.

AlphaTauri opted for Nyck de Vries, a long-time Mercedes reserve and Formula E champion. The 2023 F1 Grand Prix will be Vries' whole F1 appearance after serving as a standing-in for Alex Albon at Williams at the 2022 Italian GP. For the 2023 season, Nyck de Vries and the retained Yuki Tsunoda will lead AlphaTauri.

Logan Sargeant, fresh from securing important FIA super-license points to join the 2023 F1 grid, replacing Nicholas Latifi at Williams to team up with Albon. At Haas, Nico Hulkenberg replaced Mick Schumacher to partner with Kevin Magnussen.

Like the 'Big Three,' Alfa Romeo keeps both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas after being the only team to make a total change in 2022.

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix Pre-Season Testing

Pre-season testing is scheduled over three days between 23rd and 25th February at the Bahrain International Circuit.

During the test, there will be an 8-hour running period each day, four hours in the morning and four hours in the afternoon, with a one-hour break in between. One car per team will be on the race track at any time, and all the 20 F1 drivers, a reserve, and test drivers will be in gear at the test.

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix Car Launch Dates

With only one pre-season test, the respective teams have a tentative date on when their revamped cars will be ready. So far, the Formula 1 team has yet to comment on their launch plans.

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix Rule Changes

The ground-effect floor specification—a guide on how high an F1 car should be off the ground—will be 15mm instead of the originally proposed 25mm. The limit aims to minimize the number of teams likely to run their cars as low as possible and ensure safety is maintained.

Another rule change approved is on matters to do with rear view visibility. Each car will fit large mirrors measuring 200mm by 60mm from the previous 150mm by 50mm, with some groups already testing it in practice sessions.

After Zhou Guanyu's crash at the 2022 British Grand Prix, a panel reviewed the roll hoop guidelines to improve its strength and reduce the likelihood of the roll hoop digging into the ground. One of the changes is to make the roll hoop rounded to avoid digging into the ground and perform tests to ensure the structure doesn't rip away on impact.