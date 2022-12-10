Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Exceeds 300 Entries For The Ninth Time!

Exceeding the 300 mark for the ninth year in a row, the December 9 deadline for discounted early entry was met with 308 entries so far into the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 9-14, 2023, inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

Adding one more former champion in the mix, New York’s Tim McCreadie, who won his Golden Driller in 2006, will return in the Daugherty Motorsports No. 39t. Other past champions in the mix include Sammy Swindell, Damion Gardner, and defending race winner, Tanner Thorson.

Bringing more international flair, the list of represented countries has grown to include three Canadian drivers, one Australian, and the return of New Zealand Michael Pickens in a Dave Mac - Dalby Motorsports mount. In what will be his 10th appearance since 2005, the nine-time New Zealand Midget Champion has made the big dance six times with a career-best finish in third in 2010.

Keeping with the theme of Dave Mac - Dalby Motorsports, the 300th entry received for the 2023 event was Bixby's, Cannon McIntosh.

In all, the current list of entries includes 46 former A-Feature starters, along with 62 event rookies. Both numbers are expected to grow as the event draws closer as entries are accepted all the way into the final preliminary night.

The entry list as of Friday, December 9, 2022, looks like this:

Car# - Driver (City, State)

0-Johnny Murdock (St. Louis, MO)

0G-Glenn Styres (Ohsweken, ONT)

00-TBA

00G-Braedon Enos (Las Molinos, CA)

00H-John Heitzman (San Jose, IL)

B1-Aaron Sanders (Celestine, IN)

M1-Colby Stubblefield (Seagoville, TX)

P1-Paul White (Waco, TX)

01C-Carson Sousa (Red Bluff, CA)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1A-Jacob Allen (Hanover, PA)

1D-TBA

1G-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

1H-TBA

1i-Ashton Torgerson (Medford, OR)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

1M-Mason Smith (Wichita Falls, TX)

1S-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

1W-Bryon Walters (Spread Eagle, WI)

1Z-Justin Zimmerman (Athens, TX)

02-Matt Rossi (Peoria, AZ)

2B-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

2C-J.R. Ewing (Phillipsburg, KS)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Collinsville, OK)

2E-Whit Gastineau (Moore, OK)

2G-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2H-TBA

2J-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

2MD-Conner Morrell (Bradenton, FL)

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

2W-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

2X-Landon Brooks (Rio Oso, CA)

2Y-Dave Axton (Port Byron, NY)

03-Ayrton Gennetten (Gravois Mills, MO)

3B-Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS)

3G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

3P-Darin Naida (Adrian, MI)

3V-Jim Vanzant (Prescott, AZ)

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4-Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, MI)

4B-Chelby Hinton (Dubberly, LA)

4C-Cody Jessop (Madera, CA)

4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

4G-TBA

4K-Kayla Roell (Dillsboro, IN)

4M-Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA)

4P-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA)

4R-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

4X-Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ)

5-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

5F-Danny Frye III (O'Fallon, MO)

5H-Casey Hicks (Westwood, KS)

5J-Josh Hodge (Pittsboro, IN)

5K-Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA)

5LK-Jordan Kinser (Bedford, IN)

5T-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

06-Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IN)

6-Bill Rose (Plainfield, IN)

6A-Kalib Henry (Sacramento, CA)

6C-TBA

6D-Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, IN)

6K-Jesse Denome (Escanaba, MI)

07W-Corey Day (Clovis, CA)

7-TBA

7A-TBA

7B-Cody Beard (Saint Anthony, IN)

7C-Josh Bilicki (Menomonee Falls, WI)

7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

7E-Jarrad Warhurst (Joshua, TX)

7F-TBA

7G-Gavin Miller (Allentown, PA)

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, MO)

7K-Kolton Gariss (Owasso, OK)

7M-Shane Cockrum (Benton, IL)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7P-A.J. Hopkins (Brownsburg, IN)

7R-Casey Burkham (Seagoville, TX)

7S-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

7T-TJ Smith (Fresno, CA)

7TX-Anthony Pope (Roseburg, OR)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

7W-Brendon Wisely (Sand Springs, OK)

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

08-Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

08G-Trey Gropp (Edmond, OK)

08K-TBA

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8AJ-A.J. Johnson (Oskaloosa, IA)

8C-Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, MO)

8D-Colby Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8K-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

8L-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

8R-Randi Pankratz (Atascadero, CA)

8W-Troy Rutherford (Ojai, CA)

9-Xavier Doney (Odessa, MO)

9B-Brian Schwabauer (Hastings, NE)

9P-Kevin Cook (Winchester, IN)

10C-Dalton Camfield (Decatur, IL)

10M-Kort Morgan (Muskogee, OK)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Owasso, OK)

10X-Trevor Serbus (Olivia, MN)

11A-Andrew Felker (Sedalia, MO)

11B-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

11C-Mike Woodruff (Satanta, KS)

11G-Avery Goodman (Broken Arrow, OK)

11H-Jori Hughes (Tower, MN)

11K-Dale Curran (Bowmanville, ONT)

11N-Nick Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

11T-Tyler Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

11X-Donovan Peterson (Brookings, SD)

12-Corbin Gurley (Hebron, IN)

12H-Jared Hood (Grants Pass, OR)

12M-TBA

12X-Steven Snawder (Roseburg, OR)

14-Cody Hayes (Wynne, AR)

14E-Tom Dunkel (Menifee, CA)

14J-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

14M-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

14R-TBA

14T-Dylan Bloomfield (Oakley, CA)

14U-TBA

14X-KJ Snow (Kingsburg, CA)

15C-Carter Chevalier (Ham Lake, MN)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

15F-Kinzer Edwards (South Coffeyville, OK)

15G-Dennie Gieber (Frankston, TX)

15H-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

15M-Shane Morgan (Morton, IL)

15W-Danny Burke (Crosby, TX)

16-Santino Ferrucci (Woodbury, CT)

16C-David Camfield, Jr. (Decatur, IL)

16W-Garet Williamson (Kingdom City, MO)

17B-Austin Barnhill (Mooresville, NC)

17C-Devin Camfield (Decatur, IL)

17D-Wyatt Rotz (Spring Run, PA)

17H-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

17K-Garth Kasiner (Bokoche, OK)

17L-Cody Trammell (Bloomington, IN)

17W-Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA)

18K-Billy Rayburn (Phoenix, AZ)

18L-Logan Scherb (Decatur, TX)

18N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

19-Brian Carber (Pipersville, PA)

19A-TBA

19B-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

19K-Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, IN)

19M-Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC)

19N-Nathan Byrd (Goodyear, AZ)

19T-Emerson Axsom (Franklin, IN)

19U-Pierce Urbanosky (Longview, TX)

19Z-Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, AZ)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

20G-Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

20H-Noah Harris (Broken Arrow, OK)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21B-Trey Burke (Alvin, TX)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

21E-Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

21H-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

21J-Kameron Key (Warrensburg, MO)

21K-TBA

21S-Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL)

22-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

22B-Troy Betts (Middletown, DE)

22G-John Murdie (Darwin, NT)

22J-Taylor Kuehl (Cave Creek, AZ)

22L-Lucas Scherb (Decatur, TX)

22P-Marcus Kennedy (Lincoln, NE)

22T-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

23-Patrick Ryan (Springfield, IL)

23K-Kyle Simon (Covington, OH)

23P-Preston Lattomus (Lewes, DE)

23S-Steve Irwin (Fenton, MI)

23T-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS)

26-Chance Crum (Snohomish, WA)

26R-Zeb Wise (Angola, IN)

27B-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

27J-Frank Beck (Parrish, FL)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

28K-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, MO)

28M-Gray Leadbetter (Morganton, NC)

28Q-Sean Quinn (Clovis, CA)

29-Tim Buckwalter (Douglassville, PA)

29S-Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

33J-Laike Imm (Philipsburg, KS)

35-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

36-Kevin Reed (Laredo, TX)

36C-Ian Creager (Covington, OH)

36K-Kris Carroll (Claremore, OK)

37-Ashton Thompson (Salem, IN)

37T-TBA

37X-TBA

39-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

39T-Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)

40-Max Adams (Marion, IN)

40M-Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL)

40S-Steven Snyder, Jr. (Rising Sun, MD)

40U-Jace Sparks (Crystal Lake, IL)

41W-Brad Wyatt (Kearney, MO)

41X-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

42-Patrick Prescott (Midwest City, OK)

42K-Kevin Battefeld (Havana, IL)

44-Colton Hardy (Phoenix, AZ)

44C-Blake Carrier (Amite, LA)

44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO)

45H-Briggs Danner (Allentown, PA)

45J-Jerry Brey (Billings, MT)

45K-Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

45S-Shon Deskins (Waddell, AZ)

45X-Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK)

46-Adam Andretti (Brownsburg, IN)

47-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

47K-Kevin Brewer (Owasso, OK)

47W-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT)

47X-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

50T-Keoni Texeira (Honolulu, HI)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

51B-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

51C-Logan Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ)

51J-R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ)

51R-Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Chandler, AZ)

51X-Joe Walker (Harrisonville, MO)

51Z-Zach Boden (Cambridge, WI)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

53R-Sean Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

54-Matt Westfall (Ludlow Falls, OH)

55A-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

55C-Angelo Cornet (Willows, CA)

55D-Nick Drake (Sherrills Ford, NC)

55K-Todd Kluever (Sun Prairie, WI)

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

55X-Alex Bowman (Tucson, AZ)

56-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

57-Daniel Whitley (Ferndale, CA)

57H-Steve Hix (Ventura, CA)

57W-TBA

58-Dillon Welch (Carmel, IN)

60-Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

68B-Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

68C-Ryder Laplante (Calara, OK)

68S-Corby Scherb (Decatur, TX)

69P-Joey Paxson (Connersville, IN)

70-Cade Cowles (Bixby, OK)

71.5-Robert Bell (Colfax, IA)

71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

71H-Austin Ervine (Tempe, AZ)

71L-Charlie Louden (Camden, AR)

71M-Brent Crews (Denver, NC)

71T-Keith Rauch (Broomfield, CO)

72W-Tye Wilke (Detroit Lakes, MN)

72X-Caden McCreary (Terrell, TX)

73B-Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

73H-Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO)

73T-Tony Gomes (Modesto, CA)

75-Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL)

75X-Alex Vande Voort (Knoxville, IA)

76-Michael Smith (Landisville, PA)

76X-Tom Savage (Red Lion, PA)

77J-John Klabunde (Fort Calhoun, NE)

77W-Joe Wirth (Waterloo, IL)

77X-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

78M-Merle Scherb (Decatur, TX)

80-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

80A-TBA

80D-Taylor Peterson (Tulsa, OK)

80H-Joshua Hanna (Tyler, TX)

80S-TBA

81-Tanner Holmes (Jacksonville, OR)

81C-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

81G-Greyson Springer (Lafayette, IN)

82-Landon Crawley (Benton, AR)

83T-TBA

84-Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA)

84J-Jesse Shapel (Wichita, KS)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

85-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

86-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

86C-David Camfield, Sr. (Decatur, IL)

87-Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

87F-Johnny Kent (Kiefer, OK)

87W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

88-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

88J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

89-Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

89X-Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, CA)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

91S-TBA

91X-Danny Wood (Norman, OK)

93C-TBA

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, OK)

98B-Joe Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

98C-Chad Boespflug (Lebanon, IN)

99K-Robert Carson (Concord, CA)

116-Claud Estes III (Godley, TX)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

127-James Picardi (Mapleton, IL)

129-TBA

139-Todd Bertrand (Danielson, CT)

251-Johnny Brown (Mauriceville, TX)

TBA-Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO)

To see the complete list with owner and sponsor details, visit https://www.chilibowl. com/entries/manual.aspx.

Entry for the 2023 event can be taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Teams will move in on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Some teams pitted near the grandstands overlooking turns three and four will be contacted directly to park Friday night. Practice will be Sunday, January 8, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Groups will run through twice. Grandstands on Sunday are free to the general public. Weekdays open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. for Hot Laps. Saturday opens at 8:00 A.M. with cars on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). A complete rundown of times can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/ about.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Daily Times and Prices:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……....…… ..….9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………7:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…...…... ….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………9:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. .....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open………......……..............… ….…11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…….....................… …………11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 12, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ...9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………........... ...11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......…….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…... 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….…...….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer's For Christ Service....................... ....................8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies.................... .............................. 6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

Chili Bowl PR