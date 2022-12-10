Steffens Steppin’ Up To Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Racing in 2023

Kyle Steffens’ resume features a diverse array of competition encompassing countless types of machinery, from the fendered variety to open wheel, and on an array of different track surfaces throughout his quarter-century long career.

Now the Saint Charles, Mo. racer will take on one of the more diverse schedules in all of racing in 2023 as he joins the USAC Silver Crown series full-time with an eye on competing on both the dirt and pavement in the coming year in the cars he describes as “the most badass racecars on the planet.”

“It’s really exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” Steffens said of the prospect of going all-in on Silver Crown racing. “A lot of my racing over the past 25 years has included both pavement and dirt. I think it’s going to be a good learning experience and hopefully it’s something we can build on with our Silver Crown program. I’ve got a lot of good guys in my corner.”

For the driver who made his Silver Crown debut as a teenager 21 years ago during the 2001 Hoosier Hundred, competing full-time on the tour is the realization of a dream that started all those years ago.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was 16,” the now 38-year-old Steffens revealed. “I looked up to guys like Robbie Stanley and Dave Steele when I was young. To be somebody like that someday would be really cool.”

Steffens’ success in dirt modifieds is paramount throughout the decades. In 2000, he became the youngest winner at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds at the age of 16. In September of 2022, he was a winner once again at the Magic Mile in a mod at a show in conjunction with the Silver Crown Ted Horn 100.

However, his next goal is to find success on the dirt and pavement tracks of the USAC Silver Crown circuit where he’s accrued 14 career starts and a best finish of fifth during the 2021 Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

He’s added a former Nolen Racing pavement car driven by Kody Swanson to the arsenal alongside his pavement equipment.

“The modified stuff I run is a lot of fun, but my picture is a big picture. Silver Crown racing is where my focus is this year,” Steffens stated. “I want to become a regular top-five contender; that’s my goal this year.”

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE

Apr 16: TBA

Apr 23: (P) (A) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Hoosier Hundred | $25,000-To-Win

May 19-20: (D) Belleville High Banks | Belleville, KS | $8,000-To-Win

May 26: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic | $10,000-To-Win

Jun 17: (D) Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | $8,000-To-Win

Jun 23: (P) Madison International Speedway | Oregon, WI | Dairyland 100 | $8,000-To-Win

Jul 20: (P) Winchester Speedway | Winchester, IN | Rich Vogler Classic | $8,000-To-Win

Aug 5: (P) Toledo Speedway | Toledo, OH | Rollie Beale Classic | $8,000-To-Win

Aug 19: (D) Illinois State Fairgrounds | Springfield, IL | Bettenhausen 100 | $10,000-To-Win

Aug 27: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway | Madison, IL | $10,000-To-Win

Sep 2: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds | Du Quoin, IL | Ted Horn 100 | $10,000-To-Win

Sep 22-23: (D) Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | $10,000-To-Win

Oct 14: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | $10,000-To-Win

