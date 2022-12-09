ARCA Menards Series Extends Broadcast Rights Agreement With FOX Sports Through 2024; Announces 2023 Broadcast Schedule

ARCA and FOX Sports announced today an extension of their broadcast rights agreement through 2024 that will also expand the number of events covered. ARCA also released its 2023 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series.

For the first time in series history, FOX Sports will carry all 20 ARCA Menards Series races live on FS1 or FS2, an increase of 11 races from 2022 and 12 races from 2018-2021. All races will also be available live on the FOX Sports App to authenticated subscribers.

The new agreement extends a 26-year relationship between ARCA and FOX Sports that started in 1997.

“ARCA has a well-documented history of building long-term relationships with partners that add value to all stakeholders involved with the series. This is evidenced by our network television relationship with FOX Sports spanning more than 25 years,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Together, we deliver high quality motorsports content that reaches millions of homes, directly benefitting our fans, partners, race teams and tracks.”

“It’s amazing that 2023 will be FOX Sports’ 27th season with the ARCA Menards Series and Ron Drager and his team,” said Frank Wilson, VP, Event and Studio, FOX Sports. “The ARCA season opener in Daytona has always been a tentpole in our SpeedWeeks coverage, and now that we will carry the entire ARCA season, we look forward to continuing to deliver even more high-quality stock car racing all season long.”

FS1 will carry 14 ARCA Menards Series races in 2023 which is an increase of five from last year and six from 2021. All other races will air on FS2, including the series championship at Toledo Speedway.

Ten ARCA Menards Series races airing live on FS1 and FS2 will stream simultaneously on FloRacing – the OTT home of all NASCAR Roots series.

Once again, MRN will broadcast all ARCA Menards Series races that are companion with NASCAR national series events. Races will air on select MRN affiliates, MRN.com, ARCARacing.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The ARCA Menards Series celebrates its 71st anniversary season in 2023 and kicks it off with its 60th race at DAYTONA International Speedway. Click here for more highlights of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule.

2023 ARCA Menards Series on FOX Sports and FloRacing