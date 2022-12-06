Race of Champions “Family of Series” Schedule Update – More Dates Added - Race of Champions Modified Series Getting Ready for a Huge 2023 Season

Race fans and competitors will have an exciting 2023 season to look forward to for the Race of Champions “Family of Series” as dates are continued to be announced.

The Race of Champions Modified Series has confirmed two more dates. The 7th Annual Ol’ Boy Cup will take place at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex on Thursday, June 29, 2023 along with the 33rd Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex. Currently a third date for the Race of Champions Modified Series remains in negotiation.

The Race of Champions Modified Series will once again have a marquee schedule and lead the way for the Race of Champions Family of Series beginning with the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania. The 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 will take place on Sunday, September 17 at the beautiful speedway just off the shores of Lake Erie. The Series is also scheduled to visit other facilities throughout the Northeast with dates already announced at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on Saturday, July 9 and Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome on Saturday, August 19 with the always popular running of the Rod Spalding Classic.

Race of Champions Management is in negotiation with several other facilities and will have more information shortly.

The Race of Champions Family of Series; Sportsman Modified, Super Stock, Late Model, “Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified”, FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series all returning to the schedule for 2023.

Dates for these divisions have already been announced as early as September at Holland Speedway, Saturday, July 9. 2023 and Saturday, August 26 2023 as well on August 19 at Chemung. Each Series will play a role in Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Lake Erie.

The 2022 Race of Champions season will conclude on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Genesee River Restaurant and Reception Center in Mount Morris, N.Y., where all the Series Champions and special award winners will be honored at what has now become a traditional “gala” event where over $50,000 in cash and awards will be distributed to racers in recognition of their 2023 accomplishments.

ROC PR