Zachary Tinkle To Compete For 2023 ARCA East Championship with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing

After racing with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing team half of the 2022 ARCA Menards series races and accomplishing 9th place in the championship overall as a result, Zachary Tinkle and Fast Track Racing are pleased to announce that Tinkle will be competing for the ARCA Menards Series East Championship in 2023.



Zachary Tinkle commented, “Racing with Andy Hillenburg and the Fast Track Racing team was a tremendous opportunity in the 2022 season. If it weren’t for Andy, I would not have ended up ninth in the ARCA Menards championship standings. This gave me the chance to get to know him and the team. I have full confidence in them and I think we’ve put together a great program for 2023 and I can’t wait to get back to the race track.”



Tinkle will be in the team’s number 11 car. “I’m very honored that Andy trusts me to run Fast Track’s flagship number. I take great pride and responsibility to living up to the history,” Tinkle added.



When asked about Zachary Tinkle coming on board, Hillenburg reflected, “There are a lot of great up and coming drivers, but once in a while, one gets a little closer to your heart. I’ve watched Zachary since early on in his career and he has done very well while having to do it the hard way – much like myself earlier in my career. I really want to see what Zachary can do with a solid and planned effort. This is going to be a fun year!”



The ARCA Menards East series will consist of eight short track races at various tracks in multiple states. Four of the East races will be standalone while four of the races will be combo races with the ARCA Menards Series. One of those combo races will be at Tinkle’s ARCA home track: Lucas Oil IRP. Races will be streamed live on FloRacing with delayed replays on the USA Network.



Marketing partnership opportunities are still available for the 2023 season.



2023 ARCA Menards East Schedule

Five Flags March 25

Dover April 28

Nashville May 13

Flat Rock May 20

Lucas Oil IRP July 15

Milwaukee August 11

Iowa August 27

Bristol September 14

Zach Tinkle PR