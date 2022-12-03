EuroNASCAR reveals first details about the grand premiere Arctic Ice Race in Rovaniemi, Finland

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is set to write a whole new page in NASCAR history on the occasion of the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary. On March 5-6, drivers from around the world will get the chance to wrestle a EuroNASCAR car with 400 hp, no electronic aids, H-pattern gearbox and a special suspension kit around three different ice tracks in Rovaniemi, Finland, the home of Santa Claus. Series’ organizer Team FJ has revealed the first details about the milestone All-Star event.



The Arctic Ice Race will feature a limited number of cars invited by the organization. Two drivers will share one vehicle just like in the regular NWES championship. Every day, the participants will face a new ice track and therefore a new challenge, starting on Friday March 4th with six 30-minute free practice sessions on a 3.2 kilometer long track. A Time Attack tournament will be held on Saturday on a 2.4 kilometer circuit. The best lap times will determine the running order for Sunday’s Rallycross-like shootout, which will include heat races, semi-finals and finals that will be held on a 2.0 kilometer long track.



“Since the creation of the series in 2009, we have always explored new territories and pushed the boundaries! So bringing the pure racing of EuroNASCAR on ice makes perfect sense in our strategy to innovate and develop new concepts of racing’”, explains NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “This will be a big thing for everybody involved and a great opportunity to mix drivers coming from EuroNASCAR of course, but also other forms of racing: circuit, rally, RX… As I was one of the drivers running the development tests back in 2021, I can testify that driving a EuroNASCAR car on ice is an amazing and unique experience! I can’t wait to hit the ice track on March 3rd for the first practice!!”



The EuroNASCAR cars are considered among the best in European touring car racing with their pure character. To tackle a 400hp V8 beast around an ice track with rear wheel drive and a H-pattern gear will mark a first in NASCAR history. With a 5.7 liter engine and a weight of 1225 kilogram, the drivers will enjoy a unique experience. For the occasion, Team FJ will provide the teams with special WRC-style stud tires to optimize the handling of the cars alongside a dedicated ice racing kit including a short rear gear ratio, shock absorbers and cold-protection equipment.



The event will take place in one of the most beautiful places in Europe: Santa Claus’ hometown of Rovaniemi in Finland, among frozen lakes and beautiful forests. The teams, drivers and spectators will not only be able to experience the cold and snowy nature of the north but also the spectacular northern lights – a phenomenon that is second to none. The event will be hosted in a dedicated facility offering multiple circuits and very good infrastructures: warm garages, Kotas and restaurants to accommodate teams, drivers and guests who will be part of this unique event. Who will win the first ever NASCAR race on ice and write another chapter for the NASCAR history books?



All updates on the 2023 NWES season and the unique Arctic event will be published on EuroNASCAR.com and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series social media profiles. The series official season opener will take place on May 6-7 on Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, the traditional home of EuroNASCAR’s season opener.

NWES PR