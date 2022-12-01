First Look: 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Entry List Climbs Beyond 100 Entries

Making its annual debut once the list of Golden Driller hopefuls surpasses the century mark, the first round of entries into the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been posted with 116 entries ready to chase history.

Opening November 9, the first entry received was from Trifecta Motorsports for driver, Kyle Jones. The 2023 event marks the ninth time the Kennedale, Texas, shoe will attempt the Chili Bowl Nationals. During his 2022 run, Kyle transferred from a C-Feature and ran to a 13th-place finish in Saturday’s first Dave.com B-Feature.

With two past champions, 18 A-Feature starters, and 27 event rookies in the field already, the list, as always, is the most diverse in all of racing.

Returning to defend his 2022 title, Nevada native turned Oklahoma resident Tanner Thorson will do so in his own equipment. Returning to his No. 88, the 13-time USAC National Midget winner was recently on track during the 81st running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, in which he raced from 11th to lead late in the race before a spin relegated him to a 19th place finish.

The other champion on the list is none other than Sammy Swindell.

The most prolific name in Chili Bowl history, the five-time champion will make his 33rd appearance atop Tulsa clay this January. Having made the cut in 25 A-Features, Sammy’s record includes 13 podiums, 14 top-five, and 17 top-ten finishes on Saturday night. While not as busy, Sammy was on track 23 times during the 2022 season with runs against the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions, and the American Sprint Car Series.

While it is always hard to call most on the list of Chili Bowl first-timers by the title of “Rookie,” the title will just have to due. Just don’t tell Jacob Allen that.

Driver of the Shark Racing No. 1A with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the driver from Hanover, Penn. will be behind the wheel of a Cruz Pedregon-owned entry. Bringing east and west together, the Pedregon Racing stable rounds out with event rookie Kalib Henry, who recently signed on with car owner Shane Liebig for the 2023 season.

Another quick dive into the list of rookies and one name will stand out for anyone who follows racing. Andretti.

Joining the field in 2023, Indiana’s Adam Andretti will take on the Chili Bowl for Jeff Johnson Racing. Competing in a myriad of divisions during his career, the younger brother of the late John Andretti races for Peterson Racing in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in the TA2 class.

While the storylines are seemingly endless when looking through the list of entries, the current list debuts as follows:

Car# - Driver (City, State)

00J-John Heitzman (San Jose, IL)

01A-Aaron Sanders (Celestine, IN)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1A-Jacob Allen (Hanover, PA)

1G-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

1i-Ashton Torgerson (Medford, OR)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

02-Matt Rossi (Peoria, AZ)

2B-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

2C-J.R. Ewing (Phillipsburg, KS)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Collinsville, OK)

2E-Whit Gastineau (Moore, OK)

2G-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2MD-Conner Morrell (Bradenton, FL)

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

2W-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

03-Ayrton Gennetten (Gravois Mills, MO)

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

3P-Darin Naida (Adrian, MI)

3V-Jim Vanzant (Prescott, AZ)

4-Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, MI)

4G-TBA

4P-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA)

5-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

5F-Danny Frye III (O'Fallon, MO)

5LK-Jordan Kinser (Bedford, IN)

6A-Kalib Henry (Sacramento, CA)

6D-Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, IN)

7-TBA

7B-Cody Beard (Saint Anthony, IN)

7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

7M-Shane Cockrum (Benton, IL)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7P-A.J. Hopkins (Brownsburg, IN)

7R-Casey Burkham (Seagoville, TX)

7T-TJ Smith (Fresno, CA)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9-Xavier Doney (Odessa, MO)

9P-Kevin Cook (Winchester, IN)

10M-Kort Morgan (Muskogee, OK)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Owasso, OK)

11B-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

11N-Nick Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

11T-Tyler Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

12H-Jared Hood (Grants Pass, OR)

12M-TBA

12X-Steven Snawder (Roseburg, OR)

14E-Tom Dunkel (Hesperia, CA)

14M-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

14R-TBA

14T-Dylan Bloomfield (Oakley, CA)

14U-TBA

15G-Dennie Gieber (Frankston, TX)

18N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

19-TBA

19K-Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, IN)

19N-Nathan Byrd (Goodyear, AZ)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

20G-Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

22-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

22J-Taylor Kuehl (Cave Creek, AZ)

22P-TBA

22T-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

23-Patrick Ryan (Springfield, IL)

27B-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

27J-Frank Beck (Parrish, FL)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

28M-Gray Leadbetter (Morganton, NC)

29-Tim Buckwalter (Douglassville, PA)

29S-Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK)

33J-Laike Imm (Philipsburg, KS)

35-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

37-Ashton Thompson (Salem, IN)

37T-TBA

37X-TBA

39-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

39X-Todd Bertrand (Danielson, CT)

40-Max Adams (Marion, IN)

40M-Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL)

40S-Steven Snyder, Jr. (Rising Sun, MD)

40u-Jace Sparks (Crystal Lake, IL)

42K-Kevin Battefeld (Havana, IL)

44-Colton Hardy (Phoenix, AZ)

46-Adam Andretti (Brownsburg, IN)

47-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

47X-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

50T-Keoni Texeira (Honolulu, HI)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

51B-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

51Z-Zach Boden (Cambridge, WI)

53R-Sean Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

55A-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

55X-Alex Bowman (Tucson, AZ)

56-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

71M-Brent Crews (Denver, NC)

75-Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL)

75X-Alex Vande Voort (Knoxville, IA)

76-Michael Smith (Landisville, PA)

76X-Tom Savage (Red Lion, PA)

77X-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

81-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

84J-Jesse Shapel (Wichita, KS)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

85-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

88-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

98B-Joe Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

116-Claud Estes III (Godley, TX)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

129-TBA

The entry list is subject to change without notice and is updated as often as possible at https://www.chilibowl.com/ entries/manual.aspx.

Expected to grow rapidly as the deadline for early entry is December 9, 2022; entry for the 2023 event will be taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

Saturday, December 10, 2022, through Noon on Friday, January 13, 2023, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. Scattered single seats (no pairs) for the whole event are also available. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Teams will move in on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Some teams pitted near the grandstands overlooking turns three and four will be contacted directly to park Friday night. Practice will be Sunday, January 8, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Groups will run through twice. Weekdays open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. for Hot Laps. Saturday opens at 8:00 A.M. with cars on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). A complete rundown of times can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/ about.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Daily Times and Prices:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……....…… ..….9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………7:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…...…... ….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open...……......………………9:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. .....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open………......……..............… ….…11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ....9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…….....................… …………11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 12, 2023

Building Opens......................... .............................. ...9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……......……………........... ...11:00 am

Building Secured....................... .............................. ....1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……......…….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups....................... .............................. ...2:00 pm

Driver's Meeting....................... .............................. .....3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…...… .... 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…... 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….…...….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer's For Christ Service....................... ....................8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies.................... .............................. 6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

Chili Bowl PR