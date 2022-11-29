STARS National Series To Have Presence At Snowball Derby

The Snowball Derby, which attracts racers and fans alike from all over America, is the biggest Super Late Model race in the country. What better way to get the word out about the STARS National Tour than to interact with all of them at this year’s Snowball Derby, December 2-4, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

The series will be on site in the fan-friendly midway at the famed track in the Panhandle of Florida from Friday through Sunday of the Snowball Derby event. Fans and racers are encouraged to stop by to learn more about the new national Super Late Model series set to debut in 2023. Several series officials will be attending STARS midway location throughout the weekend.

“We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to stop by and discuss things with us, whether they have a thought regarding a process or rule, or someplace they would like to see us visit in the years to come,” said Joe Balash, Director of Race Operations. “We look forward to seeing everyone at Five Flags Speedway and to meet some new people that we have not had the pleasure of speaking with.”

The schedule for the inaugural series in 2023 is tentatively set to be announced at the PRI Show in Indianapolis, IN (December 8 - 10).

The STARS National Tour will be a 10-race series in 2023, visiting the premier paved short tracks in the United States. A national champion will be crowned in November of 2023 at the All-American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (TN). A $100,000 championship point fund (minimum) has been confirmed, which will pay the top ten in final standings, including a $25,000 to the series champion.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the STARS National Series. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the ARCA Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the STARS National Tour.

The first meeting for car owners and drivers was held Friday, October 28 during this year’s All American 400 weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The STARS National Tour will also have a presence at the Performance Racing Industry Show at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indiana from December 8-10. Please stop by booth #7150 for more information about the national Super Late Model series in 2023.

Track Enterprises has established a working website, starsnationalseries.com, as a place race teams, drivers and fans can find initial information about the new national series. Also, be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

STARS National Tour PR