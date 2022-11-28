GoFas Racing Enters the National Spotlight with Carson Kvapil

JR Motorsports driver and CARS Tour Late Model Stock Champion Carson Kvapil looks to bring home the Tom Dawson Trophy in the prestigious Snowball Derby driving the No. 32 for GoFas Racing.

Kvapil is coming off a season where he has seen overwhelming success in his first season driving for JR Motorsports. Securing the CARS Late Model Stock Championship with one race remaining, Kvapil has been pleased, if not surprised with his accomplishments for the year.

“It's rewarding, to say the least,” he told Racing America. “Going into this year, I was pretty nervous really. I know that if we didn't run well, it wasn't going to be the car, it was going to be me. So, I was actually really nervous.

A lot of work went into this season, focusing on the tracks, talking to Josh (Berry) whenever I could, and anyone I could to understand these cars. And now, I couldn't have asked for much more,” Kvapil continued.

When the opportunity was presented to close out his season at the prestigious Snowball Derby at 5 Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Florida, with Archie St. Hilaire and GoFas Racing, Kvapil knew he had to jump on the opportunity before someone else could take the spot.

“Teaming up with two huge supporters of grass-roots and short-track racing with GoFas Racing, Tom and TJ Keen, and Keen Parts at the most prestigious event of the year is a special way to cap off an already successful season,” Kvapil said. “We have learned so much this year and have a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the end of the season. I feel really good about our chances of bringing home not only the additional prize money but the Tom Dawson Trophy too,” Kvapil concluded.

“Tom and I are excited to make a return to the Snowball Derby with two organizations we feel are a part of our family, GoFas Racing and the Kvapil family and their talented driver and son, Carson,” TJ Keen said. “We hope to have a successful week in Pensacola and have fun as Carson makes a bid for the Trophy”

The additional prize money that Kvapil refers to is an additional $10,000 that will be awarded to the highest-finishing rookie of the Snowball Derby. Earlier this year 5 Flags General Manager Tim Bryant announced a bonus to the highest-finishing rookie in the Snowball Derby. “It's all a way to encourage more first-time super late teams to participate in the derby and make the Snowball experience more affordable,” said Bryant.

The 55th Annual Snowball Derby week begins Wednesday, November 30 as the rigs are allowed to begin parking at 9 a.m., CT., and the Derby qualifying order draw will begin at 6 p.m. that evening. Cars hit the track on Thursday with practice for all divisions. The tension-filled Snowball Derby qualifying beginning at 6 p.m. where nearly 60 Super Late Models will be vying to be one of the 30 cars locked in. The Snowball Derby last chance qualifier race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and the 55th Annual Snowball Derby is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, December 4.

