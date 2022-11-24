Logan Clark to Run Throwback Paint Scheme at the Thanksgiving Classic Honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th Year in Business

Logan Clark announced today that he will be honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th year in business in 2023 with a paint scheme created to resemble the company’s oil trucks from 70+ years ago. The paint scheme is set to debut at the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. Clark will be racing for $50,000 in the 250 lap Thanksgiving Classic driving the No. 15 W.G.Speeks and Carolina Family Pool & Patio late model stock car prepared by crew chief Austin Thaxton and R&S Race Cars.



W.G.Speeks, a family owned Richmond, VA Heating and Air company, is celebrating 80 years serving central Virginia in 2023. Founded by W. Gwyn and Adele Speeks, Logan's great grandparents, in 1943, they started by selling heating fuel oil which soon after, turned into one of Richmond's most trusted and top-rated companies in the residential and commercial HVAC industry. In his teenage years, W. Gerald Speeks started working for his parents at the company before taking ownership with his wife Joan Speeks. Now, a third generation company, Gerald and Joan's son and daughter, W. Greg Speeks and sister Vicki Clark, run the day-to-day operations.



“I am so excited to be able to run this paint scheme for my family. The reaction on my grandfather’s face when we revealed the car to him was priceless,” said driver Logan Clark. “It’ll be a fun race. There’s going to be lots of strategy and conservation so it will be important to save your stuff and be there at the end. I know Austin, Marcus, and everyone else at R&S Race Cars have been working hard and I’m ready to see how it plays out on Sunday and hopefully end our year with a strong finish.”



Logan Clark Racing PR