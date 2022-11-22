Thursday, Nov 24

ARCA Menards Series East and West 2023 Schedules Announced

Racing News
Tuesday, Nov 22 129
ARCA Menards Series East and West 2023 Schedules Announced

The 2023 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized, with eight races slated for the East and 12 set for the West. 

 

The West schedule will kick off at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series while the East slate will commence with the series’ sixth visit to the historic Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. on March 25. 

 

The highlights: 

  • The East schedule will be comprised of four stand-alone races and four combination races with the ARCA Menards Series.  

  • East stand-alone races will be at Five Flags Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and, for the first time, Flat Rock Speedway. 

  • Downriver Detroit’s Flat Rock Speedway hosted 56 ARCA Menards Series races from 1953 through 2000 and at just a quarter mile will be the shortest track on the East schedule. 

  • The East season will conclude with four consecutive combination events with the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.  

  • The East race at Dover will be part of a conjunction weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will all be same-day doubleheaders with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. 

  • Irwindale Speedway in suburban Los Angeles will again host a pair of West races on April 1 and July 1.  

  • Madera Speedway, just northwest of Fresno, returns to the schedule for the first time since 2009 and Shasta Speedway, located two hours north of Sacramento, returns to the West calendar for the first time since 2015 

  • Traditional West events at Kern County Raceway Park, Sonoma Raceway, Evergreen Speedway, All-American Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all return. 

  • As it has since 2019, Phoenix Raceway will host the West season finale on Nov. 3, part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at the one-mile desert oval. 

  • West races at Phoenix, Sonoma, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be in conjunction with NASCAR National Series races. 

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series East schedule: 

March 25     Five Flags Speedway              Pensacola, Fla. 

April 28      Dover Motor Speedway           Dover, Del. 

May 13       Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway     Nashville, Tenn. 

May 20       Flat Rock Speedway              Flat Rock, Mich. 

July 15      Iowa Speedway                  Newton, Iowa 

Aug. 11      Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park  Brownsburg, Ind. 

Aug. 27      The Milwaukee Mile              West Allis, Wisc. 

Sept. 14     Bristol Motor Speedway           Bristol, Tenn. 

 

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series West schedule: 

 

March 10     Phoenix Raceway                Avondale, Ariz. 

April 1      Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

April 22     Kern County Raceway Park           Bakersfield, Calif. 

June 2       Portland International Raceway       Portland, Ore. 

June 9       Sonoma Raceway                Sonoma, Calif. 

July 1       Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

July 29      Shasta Speedway                 Anderson, Calif. 

Aug. 19      Evergreen Speedway             Evergreen, Wash. 

Sept. 30     All-American Speedway            Roseville, Calif. 

Oct. 13      The Bullring at LVMS               Las Vegas, Nev. 

Oct. 21      Madera Speedway                Madera, Calif. 

Nov. 3       Phoenix Raceway                 Avondale, Ariz. 

 

All dates are tentative and subject to change.  

 

Each ARCA Menards Series East and West stand-alone race will be streamed live on FloRacing and televised on a delayed basis on USA Network. Race start times, as well as broadcast details for combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be announced at a later date. 

 

ARCA PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Next Stop Merced! USAC Midgets Go Two-Straight in the Golden State Nov. 22-23 A Racing Feast! Turkey Night Grand Prix Brings USAC Midgets, Prestige & Huge Field to Ventura »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.