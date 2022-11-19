Gus Dean Ready to Play in the Mud – One More Time in 2022

“Man, I’m looking forward to Saturday’s “Trucks Gone Wild,” because it certainly is going to be wild,” said Dean with a chuckle. “We have had a lot of fun with our Vengeance Mud Truck this season. It has grasped the attention of onlookers and competitors and with every run – I seem to be getting better and faster behind the wheel. “It would be great to end the season with another strong finish and carry some momentum into the off-season.” This weekend, Dean returns to the race track as a married man. Last month, Dean married fiancé Briar Foran in a lavish wedding in Barnwell, S.C. With his best friend by his side, Dean is hoping Saturday leads the opportunity to win the event – less than a year and a half after expanding his Motorsports horizon to wrestling a vehicle that relishes in more than 2600 of horsepower. “It’s great to have Briar at the race this weekend as my wife,” Dean said. “She’s been my biggest supporter in and out of racing – but to attend Saturday’s Mud Bog event as husband and wife is certainly special. “But Briar isn’t my only supporter this weekend,” added Dean. “We have a full house. We have friends from North Carolina visiting, plus my parents, my Vengeance crew and fans from all over I know who are cheering us on. It’s going to be a competitive but certainly entertaining event.”