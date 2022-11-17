The ’67 by Charge Cars makes its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Charge Cars will continue to take the US by storm when its ’67 goes on display to the public at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Running from 18-27 November 2022, the show will give performance enthusiasts and classic car fans a chance to see the iconic lines of the ’67 by Charge Cars.

The British car maker will showcase its stunning Satin Kaynite Blue model at the LA Auto Show after it received a very positive reception when it was revealed to the media last month. Located in the atrium of the West Hall at the LA Convention Center, the ’67 by Charge Cars will be one of the “must see” attractions at this year’s show.

Production of the ‘67 is limited to 499 vehicles, hand-built in London by the Charge Cars team who carefully assemble the lightweight carbon fiber body panels over the brand new steel body shell. The shell accommodates advanced electrification that provides 1120 lb-ft of torque and propels the ’67 from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The electronics allow advanced 4iWD torque vectoring technology as well as a number of important driver aids. There is also a fully-connected driver interface as part of the brand new interior design, which includes keyless access and a premium, immersive sound system.

The London-based team at Charge Cars consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers who bring experience across multiple sectors to develop and assemble the first cars using core components from technology partner Elements Auto, a division of Arrival. Members of the team will be available to discuss aspects of the ’67 by Charge Cars with show visitors.

“We are excited to continue our US tour with a display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins later this week. It will give enthusiasts and potential customers an opportunity to see the ’67 by Charge Cars in the flesh and get a proper insight into the technology we’ve packaged in the iconic vehicle,” said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars.

SPECIFICATION AND FEATURES

’67 BY CHARGE CARS

Electric Motors:

4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors)

Drive:

4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive)

Battery:

63 kWh

Total Peak Power:

400 kW

Total Motor Torque:

1520 Nm

Range:

200 miles (322 km)*

Acceleration:

3.9 seconds (0-60 mph)

Charging:

DC Peak Power: 50 kW

DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%)

AC Peak Power:

22 kW (Europe)

14 kW (US)

Exterior:

Wheels:

18x8" - Front

18x10" - Rear

Tires:

235/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Front

285/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Rear

Interior:

Two-seat configuration

Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support

Rear luggage deck

Wireless phone charging

Comfort & Convenience:

Bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation

Bespoke signature LED tail lights

Electric windows

Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Automatic climate control

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Electric power-assisted steering

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Soft-close door latches

Heated front and rear glass

Safety:

Anti-theft alarm system

Anti-lock braking system

Traction control

Tire pressure monitoring system

Drivetrain:

Single-speed transmission

McPherson strut front suspension

Double-wishbone rear suspension

Performance four-piston brake calipers front and rear

Electronic parking brake

Adjustable driving modes

Regenerative braking

Technology:

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

Reversing camera

Rain and lighting sensors

Phone app integration

Over-the-air updates

In-car Experience:

12.3” driver display

12.8” central display

Eight speakers plus subwoofer for an immersive sound experience

Bluetooth connectivity

Wireless phone charging

Navigation system

* Vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more