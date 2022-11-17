The ’67 by Charge Cars makes its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Charge Cars will continue to take the US by storm when its ’67 goes on display to the public at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Running from 18-27 November 2022, the show will give performance enthusiasts and classic car fans a chance to see the iconic lines of the ’67 by Charge Cars.
The British car maker will showcase its stunning Satin Kaynite Blue model at the LA Auto Show after it received a very positive reception when it was revealed to the media last month. Located in the atrium of the West Hall at the LA Convention Center, the ’67 by Charge Cars will be one of the “must see” attractions at this year’s show.
Production of the ‘67 is limited to 499 vehicles, hand-built in London by the Charge Cars team who carefully assemble the lightweight carbon fiber body panels over the brand new steel body shell. The shell accommodates advanced electrification that provides 1120 lb-ft of torque and propels the ’67 from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The electronics allow advanced 4iWD torque vectoring technology as well as a number of important driver aids. There is also a fully-connected driver interface as part of the brand new interior design, which includes keyless access and a premium, immersive sound system.
The London-based team at Charge Cars consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers who bring experience across multiple sectors to develop and assemble the first cars using core components from technology partner Elements Auto, a division of Arrival. Members of the team will be available to discuss aspects of the ’67 by Charge Cars with show visitors.
“We are excited to continue our US tour with a display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins later this week. It will give enthusiasts and potential customers an opportunity to see the ’67 by Charge Cars in the flesh and get a proper insight into the technology we’ve packaged in the iconic vehicle,” said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars.
SPECIFICATION AND FEATURES
’67 BY CHARGE CARS
Electric Motors:
- 4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors)
Drive:
- 4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive)
Battery:
- 63 kWh
Total Peak Power:
- 400 kW
Total Motor Torque:
- 1520 Nm
Range:
- 200 miles (322 km)*
Acceleration:
- 3.9 seconds (0-60 mph)
Charging:
- DC Peak Power: 50 kW
- DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%)
- AC Peak Power:
- 22 kW (Europe)
- 14 kW (US)
Exterior:
- Wheels:
- 18x8" - Front
- 18x10" - Rear
- Tires:
- 235/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Front
- 285/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Rear
Interior:
- Two-seat configuration
- Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support
- Rear luggage deck
- Wireless phone charging
Comfort & Convenience:
- Bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation
- Bespoke signature LED tail lights
- Electric windows
- Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Automatic climate control
- Steering wheel-mounted controls
- Electric power-assisted steering
- Tilt adjustable steering wheel
- Soft-close door latches
- Heated front and rear glass
Safety:
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Anti-lock braking system
- Traction control
- Tire pressure monitoring system
Drivetrain:
- Single-speed transmission
- McPherson strut front suspension
- Double-wishbone rear suspension
- Performance four-piston brake calipers front and rear
- Electronic parking brake
- Adjustable driving modes
- Regenerative braking
Technology:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Traffic sign recognition
- Reversing camera
- Rain and lighting sensors
- Phone app integration
- Over-the-air updates
In-car Experience:
- 12.3” driver display
- 12.8” central display
- Eight speakers plus subwoofer for an immersive sound experience
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Wireless phone charging
- Navigation system
* Vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more