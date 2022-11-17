Progressive AFT Sets New Viewership Record of 3.4MM Viewers During 2022 Season

|
Progressive American Flat Track is thrilled to confirm a season of record-breaking viewership numbers. The sport reached an all-time high of 3,377,919 total viewers throughout the remarkable 2022 campaign, with 2,861,000 P02+ viewers tuning in to the sport’s debut season on FOX Sports alone.
The 2022 Progressive AFT season saw the series join forces with FOX Sports in a blockbuster new multi-year agreement, in addition to relaunching the popular FansChoice.tv livestreaming hub halfway through the year.
“We are thrilled by the response to this year’s coverage on FOX Sports and appreciate their commitment to helping us grow the sport,” said Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing. “On the heels of this successful debut season on FOX Sports, combined with the relaunch of FansChoice.tv and next season’s action-packed schedule, Progressive AFT is well positioned for another year of strong growth in 2023.”
FOX Sports provided 150 hours of linear television coverage for the sport in 2022. FS1 showcased the sport to a hungry audience of fans, both old and new, in highly desirable time slots for each round's televised premiere and followed that up with 133 re-airs on FS1 and FS2. As a result, the 2.9MM P02+ viewers tuning in to AFT on FOX Sports delivered the highest linear television viewership for the series to date.
Viewership totals for the 2022 Progressive AFT season:
