Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen sign multi-year extensions at Genesys Andretti United Extreme E

Genesys Andretti United Extreme E have announced multi-year contract extensions with its drivers Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen.



The race-winning pair will continue to drive for Genesys Andretti United XE into Season 3 and beyond.

One of the most experienced driver pairings in Extreme E, the duo have been team-mates since the championship’s inception back in April 2021 when the series made its debut in the deserts of AlUla, Saudi Arabia.



The long-standing partnership has produced several successful and unforgettable moments, including three podiums and most notably victory at the 2021 Extreme E Arctic X Prix – which was also the very first race event ever to take place in Greenland.

Munnings and Hansen are currently sixth in the Extreme E standings this term with 33 points – including a podium finish at NEOM Island X Prix II.



Catie Munnings, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, said: “I’m so excited to continue my journey with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E. As a team, we have been able to continue to challenge the front of the field over the past few seasons.



“We have a great set of people around us that strive for the best, a focus of Extreme E not only in racing but in protecting and supporting our environment. I’m looking forward to continuing my time with the team. Roll on next year.”

Timmy Hansen, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, added: “I look forward to continuing my time with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E. Catie and I continue to perfect and polish our driving styles to push ourselves to the top of the series.



Ultimately, our aim is to win the championship and being with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, I truly believe that we have all the tools we need for success.”

Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Autosport, said: “Extreme E is a crucial contribution to our sustainability mission at Andretti Autosport. Catie and Timmy are one of the top driver combinations in the Extreme E paddock and we are thrilled to have them leading our team for Season 3 and beyond.



“Their experience and commitment to the series only helps us to continue to develop our sustainability journey through the series and continue to push to the front of the field.”



Find out if Munnings and Hansen can take Genesys Andretti United Extreme E further up the series leaderboard at the Season 2 finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on November 26-27.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com