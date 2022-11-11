Saturday, Nov 12

Twenty Races on Tap for ARCA Menards Series in 2023

he ARCA Menards Series will again race 20 times at 19 tracks in 2023, kicking off its 70th Anniversary Season with its 60th race at Daytona International Speedway and concluding, for the second consecutive year, with its championship event at its home track Toledo Speedway.

The series will compete on one of the most diverse lineup of racetracks in motorsports, including superspeedways, intermediate speedways, paved short tracks, a pair of road courses, and a pair of one-mile dirt tracks.

The highlights:

  • The season opener will mark the 60th visit for the ARCA Menards Series to Daytona International Speedway dating back to 1964. The race will once again be held on the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the day before the Daytona 500. 
  • A pair of short track races at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway highlight the month of June. 
  • In addition to the return of the wildly-successful same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, the series will add another same-day twin-bill with the Trucks at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27. 
  • The series will race in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, which is the only track to host two series races in 2023, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Michigan International Speedway in addition to conjunction races at Daytona International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and Bristol Motor Speedway. 
  • The series will make its fourth visit to both Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen International for its two road course races. 
  • For the second straight year, the series will conclude its season with three consecutive short track races at Bristol Motor Speedway, the series-leading 109th visit to Salem Speedway, and Toledo Speedway. 

The series will also hold one combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, at Phoenix Raceway in March, while events at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East.

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule:

Feb. 18 

Daytona International Speedway 

Daytona Beach, FL 

March 10 

Phoenix Raceway 

Avondale, AZ 

April 22 

Talladega Superspeedway 

Talladega, AL 

May 6 

Kansas Speedway 

Kansas City, KS 

May 26 

Charlotte Motor Speedway 

Concord, NC 

June 17 

Berlin Raceway 

Marne, MI 

June 24 

Elko Speedway 

Elko, MN 

July 7 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 

Lexington, OH 

July 15 

Iowa Speedway 

Newton, IA 

July 21 

Pocono Raceway 

Long Pond, PA 

Aug. 4 

Michigan International Speedway 

Brooklyn, MI 

Aug. 11 

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 

Brownsburg, IN 

Aug. 18 

Watkins Glen International 

Watkins Glen, NY 

Aug. 20 

Illinois State Fairgrounds 

Springfield, IL 

Aug. 27 

The Milwaukee Mile 

West Allis, WI 

Sept. 3 

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds 

DuQuoin, IL 

Sept. 8 

Kansas Speedway 

Kansas City, KS 

Sept. 14 

Bristol Motor Speedway 

Bristol, TN 

Sept. 30 

Salem Speedway 

Salem, IN 

Oct. 7 

Toledo Speedway 

Toledo, OH 

All dates are tentative and subject to change.  

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and West along with the complete ARCA Menards Series platform broadcast schedule, including event start times, will be released at a later date.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter. 

ARCA Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

