Bacon Pockets $10-Grand Reward as Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Champ

Brady Bacon won the opener. Brady Bacon won the closer.

With those two victories, the Broken Arrow, Okla. native bookended the inaugural Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster series Presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment with success in 2022.

With his victory in last Saturday’s 26th running of the Oval Nationals at California’s Perris Auto Speedway, Bacon collected the “Bubby Jones” championship and a cool $10,000 reward.

Bacon accumulated the most points throughout the 10-race miniseries for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, ultimately scoring the title by 34 points over Justin Grant.

Praising the extra bonuses up for grabs in the brand-new series, Bacon applauded the addition of such events to add to his hall-of-fame worthy career resume as well as to his racing funds.

“The championship pays more; we ran second in the championship and won the Master of Going Faster, which pays more than my first two championships combined,” Bacon commended. “Hats off to everyone behind the scenes and everyone who supports USAC racing, helping to raise the tide and keep these purses raising up. I’m very thankful for that and it makes it a lot easier to survive the winter when we have that extra money at the end of the year."

With a victory in the opening round at Kansas, City, Kansas’ Lakeside Speedway in May, Bacon nearly led the series from start-to-finish, only trailing once by a single point to Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) following Ballou's triumph in the second event at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track in late May.

Grant (Ione, Calif.) led all drivers with three wins in the series at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway, Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway and Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

Other feature winners throughout the series’ slate included Logan Seavey (June 18 at Port Royal), Kyle Cummins (July 29 at Bloomington & October 1 at Lawrenceburg) and Jadon Rogers (September 17 at Tri-State Speedway).

The series honored the memory of the late, great Norman “Bubby“ Jones was a 27-time winner in USAC National competition during his National Sprint Car Hall of Fame career and also captured back-to-back CRA Sprint Car titles in 1983 and 1984. Jones passed away in 2020.

Bacon will receive a custom trophy provided by Potter Metal Art for earning the title along with his monetary rewards at the 2022 USAC Night of Champions on Friday, December 9, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, located at 140 W Washington St. in Indianapolis. Ind.

Cocktail hour will begin at 6pm Eastern followed by opening ceremonies at 6:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2022-night-of- champions . The RSVP deadline is December 1.

2022 BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER WINNERS:

May 12: Lakeside Speedway | WINNER: Brady Bacon

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track | WINNER: Robert Ballou

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway | WINNER: Justin Grant

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | WINNER: Logan Seavey

Jul 26: Kokomo Speedway | WINNER: Justin Grant

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway | WINNER: Kyle Cummins

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway | WINNER: Jadon Rogers

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | WINNER: Justin Grant

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway | WINNER: Kyle Cummins

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway | WINNER: Brady Bacon

FINAL 2022 BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER POINT STANDINGS:

1. 707-Brady Bacon

2. 673-Justin Grant

3. 630-C.J. Leary

4. 552-Robert Ballou

5. 551-Emerson Axsom

6. 533-Logan Seavey

7. 502-Chase Stockon

8. 482-Matt Westfall

9. 452-Jadon Rogers

10. 392-Jason McDougal

11. 347-Kyle Cummins

12. 343-Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

14. 280-Brandon Mattox

15. 275-Kevin Thomas Jr.

16. 235-Shane Cottle

17. 182-Briggs Danner

18. 166-Max Adams

19. 156-Alex Bright

20. 130-Thomas Meseraull

21. 122-Charles Davis Jr.

22. 116-Carson Garrett

23. 102-Anton Hernandez

24. 101-Steven Drevicki

25. 84-Sterling Cling

26. 83-Dallas Hewitt & Brody Roa

28. 77-Dustin Clark

29. 74-Cole Bodine

30. 67-Mark Smith

31. 66-Xavier Doney

32. 62-Joey Amantea

33. 60-Ryan Timms

34. 59-Dalton Stevens

35. 58-Timmy Buckwalter & Brandon Morin

37. 57-Geoff Ensign

38. 55-Mario Clouser

39. 52-Brian Ruhlman

40. 46-Shane Cockrum

41. 44-Brent Beauchamp & Tye Mihocko

43. 43-Keith Sheffer II

44. 42-Nick Bilbee

45. 41-Wyatt Burks

46. 40-Wesley Smith

47. 39-Alex Banales, R.J. Johnson, Daison Pursley & Scotty Weir

51. 35-Kendall Ruble & Cody Williams

53. 34-Dave Darland & Zach Daum

55. 33-Collin Ambrose

56. 31-Dustin Beck & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

58. 30-Koby Barksdale & Austin Graby

60. 29-Brian Hayden, Tommy Malcolm & Brady Short

63. 28-Jack Hoyer & Chris Parkinson

65. 27-Cody Baker

66. 26-Isaac Chapple, Zach Clark, J.J. Hughes & Carmen Perigo

70. 25-Stan Beadles, Saban Bibent & Tripp Gerrald

73. 24-Jordan Kinser & Rece Wommack

75. 23-Damion Gardner, Aric Gentry, Austin Grabowski, Ricky Lewis, Adyn Schmidt, Carson Short, Brandon Smith, Daniel Whitley & Austin Williams

84. 20-Travis Berryhill, Braydon Cromwell, Tom Harris, Korbyn Hayslett, Jack James, Hunter Maddox, Critter Malone & Corey Smith

92. 10-Jason Billups, Chris Bonneau, Donny Brackett, Andy Bradley, Harley Burns, Tyler Burton, Logan Calderwood, Troy Carey, Cindy Chambers, Andrew Cockman, Colten Cottle, Braxton Cummings, Troy DeGaton, Dakota Earls, Gage Etgen, Brayden Fox, Parker Frederickson, Chad Frewaldt, Chris Gansen, Ivan Glotzbach, Matt Goodnight, Dustin Griffitts, Todd Hobson, Chase Howard, Allen Howard Jr., John Ivers, A.J. Bender, Justin Johnson, Chase Johnson, Larry Kingseed Jr., Gary Marshall Jr., Matt McCarthy, Nate McMillin, Matt Mitchell, Nathan Moore, Evan Mosley, Jake Neal, Buddy Parker, Chris Phillips, Zack Pretorius, Davey Ray, Chad Ruhlman, Sam Scott, Nathan Seale, Kyle Shipley, Chad Tye, Lee Underwood, Cooper Welch, Logan Williams & Chris Windom

USAC PR