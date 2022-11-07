Bridget Charges Hard for ARCA West Season Finale

Bridget and the crew at BMI Racing prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last race of the 2022 season held in conjunction with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.



After clearing the technical inspection, the crew prepared for the hour and fifteen-minute practice/qualifying session. Even though the elements of the evening practice session on Thursday night would differ from the midday start on Friday, Bridget and the team worked together to ensure the car would work well for the race.



The green flag dropped, signaling the start of the Desert Dimond Casino West Valley 100, and Bridget started working the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS forward from her 28th starting position. Bridget was on the receiving end of some rough driving but was able to gather up the car and continue to push forward. The race went into overtime with a late caution, Bridget restarted the race in 14th, and even though she put in a great effort, she would ultimately finish in 17th position out of a 30-car field.



Through hard work and perseverance, Bridget and the team at BMI Racing finish 7th in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series Championship – a career-best finish.



A replay of the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 will air on the USA Network on Friday, November 11, at 1 p.m. ET.



Bridget Burgess PR