Lewis Leads BMR to Top-10 Finish at Phoenix

Bill McAnally Racing raced into the season finale for the 69th year of NASCAR regional racing out West, with rookie driver Landen Lewis finishing sixth in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS on Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

The Diamond Desert Casino West Valley 100 ARCA Menards Series West race saw his teammate, Cole Moore, finish 14th in the No. 99 Adaptive One Brakes Chevrolet SS – to close out the year third in the championship standings.

Friday’s race kicked off the NASCAR championship weekend, with champions also being crowned in all three NASCAR national series.

Lewis and the NAPA team led the BMR drivers in the combined practice/qualifying session on Thursday night under the lights on the one-mile oval, qualifying 14th – with Moore 21st.

Lewis advanced to 12th by the first of the event’s 10 caution flags, while Moore had driven up to 16th by that stage. Lewis was a part of back-and-forth battle just outside the top-10, before using a restart on lap 32 to sweep into ninth. A multi-car skirmish for the lead position after the halfway break opened the door for Lewis to charge into fifth. He then challenged for fourth on two occasions, including a three- and four-wide battle where he showed his nose on the bottom of turns one and two.

Lewis wrapped up a sixth-place effort during the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, with the race going into overtime to a 107-lap distance. Moore closed out a lead lap finish in 14th.

The sixth-place finish was Lewis’ sixth top 10 finish of the 2022 season, securing both BMR Chevrolets in the top-five of the owner’s standings.

BMR and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team were both at Phoenix on Friday. Guests from the NAPA Phoenix Distribution Center and NAPA Tools & Equipment were in attendance, following a sales promotion around the race. Tony Smith of BBB Industries represented a group of NAPA customers to the event, as well.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: Diamond Desert Casino West Valley 100 (Race 11 of 11) Nov. 4, 2022

Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (1-mile oval)

Television: USA Network on Nov. 11, 10 a.m. PT

BMR Drivers:

Landen Lewis

No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS

Age: 16

Hometown: Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Practice/Qualified: 14th

Finished: 6th (Running, completed 107 of 107 laps)

Career stats:

8 starts, 1 win, 3 top 5s, 6 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 8 starts, 1 win, 3 top 5s, 6 top 10s

Cole Moore

No. 99 Adaptive One Brakes Chevrolet SS

Age: 25

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Practice/Qualified: 21st

Finished: 14th (Running, completed 107 of 107 laps)

Career stats:

28 starts, 1 win, 10 top 5s, 16 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 11 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives

BMR PR