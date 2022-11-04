Another Challenger Trophy podium for Lanza in Croatia

Max Lanza grabbed another Challenger Trophy podium in the last round of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, hosted by the spectacular Grobnik Circuit, Croatia. The Italian driver showed a good pace, speed and the right approach in the eventful Race 1, recovering untile the Trophy Top3 and keeping alive his chance for the Trophy title. The huge crash in Race 2 ended his dreams of glory, forcing the CAAL Racing driver to stop his race few laps to go.



Despite the unlucky event in Race 2, that pushed Lanza out from the final Trophy podium of the EuroNASCAR PRO division, the 2022 season of the #88 CAAL Racing driver remains awesome. The Italian driver was protagonist of an exciting comeback started after the Brands Hatch round, when the medical staff forced him to skip the races and, consequently, fall down in the trophy standings. "For sure this is not the end of the season we hoped for. I did not deserve it, the team did not deserve it, as the same all my fans, partners and supporters did not deserve this kind of final. But, sometimes, this is racing." commented Max Lanza, very happy about his first season between the PRO of the EuroNASCAR. "Anyway, I'm very proud about my 2022, it did not end as expected but we had great races and weekends. I'm thinking to the 29 positions recovered in Valencia overtake by overtake or the overall Top6 conquered in Most. We were very competitive all the season long, we grabbed 4 Top10s and we were in the title contention until the end of the season. We arrived here in Grobnik first the in standings after an impressive comeback. We missed just the last step, but this was definitely a very solid season. Now we take some days off for a little bit of vacacionesin order to recharge ourself e prepare a 2023 memorable!"

Max Lanza PR