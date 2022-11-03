Christian Rose Looks to Close Out Rookie ARCA Season on High Note in Phoenix Return

ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose has been patiently waiting for his final ARCA start of the season in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



Rose returns to the Avondale, Ariz. race track not only looking to rebound from a frustrating finish in March’s General Tire 150 at the 1.0-mile oval but utilize the final ARCA Menards Series West race of the season to have a solid showing that will give the driver momentum heading into the off-season, while also looking ahead to a sophomore 2023 season.



“I am definitely ready to get back to the track this weekend,” said Rose. “It really feels like forever since I’ve been on the track, but I’ve been using the downtime since the Bristol ARCA race to readily prepare for Phoenix this weekend.”



In his Phoenix debut in the spring, Rose masterfully impressed. Qualifying 22nd, Rose quickly whipped his No. 42 West Virginia Department of Tourism | #AlmostHeaven Toyota Camry into the top 15 before he experienced a mechanical issue that led to a spin on Lap 101.



He retired from the race on Lap 109, but the 27-year-old has been waiting nearly eight months for a rematch while eying his third career ARCA Menards Series West top-10 finish.



“Before we had an issue in March, I was able to run over half the race,” added Rose. “That track time was super important, as well as track position. I learned a lot that day. And since Phoenix, I’ve learned even more as a driver that I think should be able to help aid in our aspirations for Friday.



“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to get back on the track and have not only a shot at redemption but have a finish that leaves everyone upbeat heading into the offseason.”



With an even healthier and more stacked ARCA Menards Series West race expected on Friday than in March, Rose has continued to praise his Cook Racing Technologies team for their efforts to prepare his No. 42 West Virginia Department of Tourism | #AlmostHeaven Toyota for not just the series’ 11th race of the season – but all year long.



“It’s been a year full of ups and downs, we are not going to shy away from that,” added Rose. “However, our team has been able to rise to the occasion and bounce back with several strong performances highlighted by a lot of speed and some good finishes, especially our strong top-10 effort together at Kansas Speedway in September.



“I know that the field is going to be loaded on Friday, but I’m hoping that if we are able to keep our No. 42 West Virginia Department of Tourism | #AlmostHeaven Toyota dialed in, we’ll be able to be in contention for another finish we can all be satisfied with.”



This season, Rose has competed in all three of ARCA’s national platforms, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West and has undoubtedly strengthened his relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.



The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.



Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.



In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.



In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.



“Our relationship this season with the West Virginia Department of Tourism has been paramount,” added Rose. “I really feel we have done a good job putting the state on the map and showcasing a lot that West Virginia has to offer.



“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and I’m hopeful we can continue that this weekend at Phoenix before looking ahead to 2023.



“We have seen a great amount of response from the fans about their experience in West Virginia and that’s part of why we are building this program. On the heels of some appearances in West Virginia this fall, it’s been wonderful to receive all the positive feedback about our West Virginia Department of Tourism Racing program.



“I promise you; we are just getting started!”



Earlier this week, Rose announced a new partnership with the Disability Opportunity Fund (DOF).



In addition to Phoenix, Disability Opportunity Fund will also partner with Rose for his entire 2023 Motorsports schedule which is set to include the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.



The DOF will also become the first official charity of Christian Rose Racing.



As a nationally certified Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, DOF’s mission is to provide financial products, technical assistance, equity investment and financial advisory services that improve the quality of life and build personal wealth for people with disabilities and their families and support organizations serving the population.



“My association with the Disability Opportunity Fund is incredibly important to me,” sounded Rose.



“The foundation that the DOF has established along with their contributions to society along with their long-term goals and ambitions is something that I deeply wanted to be a part of. I’m excited to represent DOF and all of their associates and look forward to educating the racing community beginning this weekend at Phoenix and throughout the 2023 season.”



For ARCA’s season finale, Rose and his team will also welcome Secure Testing Services as an associate marketing partner for the 100-lap rumble. The Ashland, Va. company will strengthen its relationship with Rose for the 2023 season too.



“It is great to have another partner like Secure Testing Services join us for the ARCA West season finale at Phoenix,” sounded Rose. “We are building our partnership portfolio and we have great expectations and ideas to help build their brand in the Motorsports community. We have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”



The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 11th of 11 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning at 11:30 a.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 4, 2022. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire festivities. All times are local (MT).



