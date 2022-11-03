Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is One Point Out of Third Going Into This Week’s Oval Nationals at Perris

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his sprint car season this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 3rd, 4th, and 5th at the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Entering the final weekend of the eight-month season, the 2019 USAC/CRA “Rookie of the Year” is one point out of third place and only 20-points out of second in the championship standings.

Tafoya’s quiet demeanor and smooth style on the track make him one of the best-kept secrets in west coast sprint car racing. In only three full seasons of 410 sprint car action, he has climbed to a lofty position that most can only dream of attaining in their racing careers. The key to the 25-year-old driver’s success has been his consistency. Thus far in 21 total starts in 2022, he has seen the checkered flag 20 times. That shows he knows how to race, and he knows how to take care of his equipment. In the only race he did not finish this year he was clobbered by another car at Perris in March.

Combining his ever-growing smooth skill with his keen ability to avoid trouble, he has 13 top-10 finishes in 18 USAC/CRA starts this year. Six of the top 10s were in the top five. His best outing of the season was a second place at Cocopah Speedway on January 29th. His other podium finish came on June 25th at Perris. The Chino Hills, California resident also recorded his first-ever series fast qualifying time at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway in early June.

Last weekend Tafoya journeyed to Yuma, Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway for the 55th Annual Western World Championships. On the first night, “Mr. Smooth” qualified with a time of 17.459 which was good for the 26 fastest time in the 40-car field. He missed the transfer spot in his heat race by one position and was forced to run the B main event. There, he clawed his way forward to finish 4th and transferred into the A main. He started the A in the 22nd position and moved forward three spots to finish 19th.

Twenty-four hours later, the handsome driver reeled off a lap of 16.413, which was good for seventh quickest in the stacked 37-car field. He then avoided having to start in the B main again when he placed fourth in his heat race. For the finale, Tafoya was on the outside of the front row and ran in the top three for the first five laps. However, his car was, “the tightest I’ve ever been and wasn’t even close to tight enough.” That cost him and he eventually ended up finishing 16th. Look for an improvement on that finish this weekend on his home track.

Tafoya has a new load of great-looking shirts and hoodies that will be on sale at the Oval Nationals. Fans can meet the driver and the team and pick up a shirt or hoodie in the pits after each night of racing. For those who cannot make it to the tracks, they are also available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

For fans who wish to see Tafoya in action at this week’s Oval Nationals, spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM with racing at 7:00 each night. Advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For those who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each night. The famous racetrack is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the city of Perris. The track website is www.perrisautospeedway.com and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

After Saturday’s race is over, Tafoya, and The Specialty Fasteners #51T team, will be prepping for the 2023 campaign. The cars will be stripped down to bare frames before being rebuilt and ready to go on the other side of the New Year. In addition to the work on the cars in the shop, the team will be busy exploring corporate partnership opportunities for the upcoming campaign. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the Specialty Fasteners team in 2023, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya has a great new YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

Eddie Tafoya PR