2022 Indianapolis 500 Winner Ericsson To Visit Sweden with Borg-Warner Trophy

Marcus Ericsson, winner of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will embark on a Champion’s Tour of his home country with the Borg-Warner Trophy® this week.

Ericsson, a native of Kumla, Sweden, earned his first victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The offseason Champion’s Tour unofficially kicked off with the unveiling of his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis. Following this honor, Ericsson and the trophy are touring his home country from Nov. 3-7 to celebrate his victory and promote the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500.

Stops will include a Stockholm media swing and fan-facing events, additional activities organized by Huski Chocolate and BorgWarner Inc., as well as a special celebration in the city square of his hometown of Kumla.

“It feels amazing to be able to bring the Borg-Warner Trophy over to Sweden and share this victory with friends, family and all the fans,” Ericsson said. “It is going to be so special for me and especially on Sunday, bringing the trophy to my hometown of Kumla and being in town square with that party-like feeling. It is such an iconic trophy, and I am very proud to bring it home.”

For only the fourth time in its history, the Borg-Warner Trophy is leaving the United States. It previously traveled to Japan in 2017 for a celebration of Takuma Sato’s victory in the 101st Indianapolis 500. During the summer of 2018, the Borg-Warner Trophy was displayed at the Silver Anniversary Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, and later at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England. It also travelled to Paris in 2019 for the likeness unveiling of 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

