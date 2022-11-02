Brody Roa Finishes 410 Sprint Car Schedule at This Week’s Perris Oval Nationals

Brody Roa will wrap up the 410 portion of his 2022 sprint car schedule when the USAC National and CRA Sprint Cars converge on Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway this Thursday thru Saturday, November 3rd, 4th, and 5th, in the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals.

For Roa, the Oval Nationals brings back a fond memory of the finest weekend of his career. In the three nights from November 9th to the 11th, 2017, the Garden Grove, California racer stood on the podium two times and never finished worse than sixth in the prestigious race. It started out on Thursday the ninth when the friendly driver qualified fourth fastest in the 43-car field. He followed that up by placing fourth in his heat race and third in the main event.

Twenty-four hours later, Roa, then 26 years old, qualified ninth fastest and finished fourth in his heat race on preliminary night #2. For the 30-lap main event, he started on the pole. After trading the lead back and forth over the first circuit, he took full control on lap two and went unchallenged the remainder of the way. Every time the yellow waved, Roa would simply drive away from the pack to score a convincing win.

“I can’t believe I just won a National Sprint Car race,” the excited driver told the crowd after climbing out of his car five years ago. ”I don’t know what to say. This is the coolest thing I have done in my racing career so far. I did not like seeing all of those yellows and reds. I was waiting for a slider on a restart and I kept seeing Chad’s (Boespflug) nose a few times. I cannot say enough about this team. We are clicking right now and this thing runs like a banshee. We are going to celebrate a bit tonight, but not too much because we have got to get the job done tomorrow.”

The following night Roa had enough points to bypass the heat races and contest the “Super Six Dash.” That race was for the six highest point-scoring cars from the first two nights. Roa started and finished 6th in that one and that meant he would be coming from outside row three in the 40-lap championship. He placed sixth in the finale and that was the best of any of the CRA cars in the field.

Flash forward to 2022 and Roa has had a very impressive season at Perris. The now 31-year-old driver from Garden Grove, California has three podiums including a win on June 25th in five USAC/CRA starts at the track this year. He also qualified for his first-ever World of Outlaws main event when the touring troupe came to the famous Riverside County clay oval on March 26th.

In addition to his USAC/CRA win at The PAS in June, Roa has two other victories in the series this year. The first came when he outdistanced the 410 field in Jayson May’s 360 sprint car at the Santa Maria Raceway on August 6th. On October 8th, he came all the way from the 11th starting spot to win the main event at the Mohave Valley Raceway. In addition to his wins in USAC/CRA, he also steered May’s 360 to a win at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway in the USAC West Coast Series on August 27th.

Roa comes into the Oval Nationals after contesting last week’s 56th Annual Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway in Yuma, Arizona. Last Friday night he timed in 17th fastest of 40 cars on hand with a lap of 17.365. He followed that up with a second-place finish in his 10-lap heat. In the 30-lap main, he began the race in 17th and advanced two places to finish 15th. Twenty-four hours later, he was the 14th fastest out of 37 cars with a time of 16.699. Another second-place result in his heat secured the 15th starting spot in the finale. Just like the night before, he ended up 15th.

While Saturday will be Roa’s last 410 race of 2022, he will still have one date left on his racing calendar. He will be in Jayson May’s car for the historic 81st running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on Thanksgiving weekend.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, KC Keen Concrete, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

BRP PR