Tommie Estes Named Competition Director of USAC

Tommie Estes, a name that has been a fixture in dirt track racing for over 45 years, was named Competition Director for USAC’s Circle Track division effective today.

Estes will lead the USAC Silver Crown National Championship in all forms of competition and be an advisor to USAC National Series Director Kirk Spridgeon, who will continue to oversee USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget divisions.

Estes has previously served as the Competition Director for both the ASCS National Sprint Tour and the Chili Bowl Nationals. Estes also oversaw the racing operations at Dodge City Raceway Park for over 10 years.

For many years, Estes competed extensively in sprint car and midget racing, including with USAC’s National Midget and Silver Crown divisions and was a frequent competitor at the Chili Bowl and the Belleville Midget Nationals.

“Tommie is familiar with USAC’s operations and has been a trusted colleague to us over the past several seasons,” Spridgeon said. “It’s a great asset to have someone to fully devote their time to the promoters, track and competitor base to build up the momentum the Silver Crown series is experiencing.”

As the new leader of USAC’s Silver Crown series, Estes will work with tracks and teams for the 2023 program as the series has experienced new growth in recent years in car counts and an evolving schedule.

The added individual focus of Silver Crown racing comes at a time of resurgence for the series with a growing car count and added premier races slated.

Tommie will also be a key advisor in the USAC Sprint and Midget programs, working with Series Director and Competition Leader Kirk Spridgeon. Tommie’s vast racing and track management experience will be a great complement to the traveling series, adding value in all aspects, including technical oversight.

