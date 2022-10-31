Here’s How to Watch NASCAR From Anywhere in 2022

There are few better feelings than nestling into your spot on the weekend, cracking open a cold drink, and settling down to watch NASCAR all day with some snacks. But what if you’re traveling, or based overseas? Don’t worry, we have you sorted—now, you can watch NASCAR from anywhere in the world, so you never have to miss another race. Here’s how.

The Problem With Broadcast Rights

Perhaps you take your NASCAR so seriously, that you’ve jumped through all the necessary hoops to have a subscription to watch online.

Here’s the thing: That one subscription won’t solve all of your problems. Currently, FOX Sports owns the rights to broadcast NASCAR. However, these rights only apply to the United States. Say you travel outside of the country for work, and want to spend your off day watching NASCAR. This won’t be possible, as FOX Sports will notice that you’re logging in from outside of the country, and are required to geo-block your access, otherwise they breach their broadcasting rights.

That means if you travel regularly for work, or live overseas in a country that doesn’t offer NASCAR, you’ll be unable to watch it when you want.

The Secret to Negating Geo-Blocks

The good news is, there’s an answer to getting geo-blocked when you’re out of the country.

The reason why geo-blocks occur is that your subscription service will sense that the IP address being used belongs to another country. However, when a VPN is used, this allows the user to select an IP address from whatever country they desire. Therefore, if your NASCAR subscription is through FOX Sports in the United States, all you need to do is use a VPN that has American IP addresses available.

Simply select one of these IP addresses, log into your NASCAR subscription, and then FOX Sports will believe that you are logging in from within the United States, and will permit you to watch NASCAR.

With NASCAR expanding its offering even more in 2023 to feature ice racing, regardless of where you are in the world, make sure not to miss out.

How to Choose a VPN

The natural question that follows from this is how to go about selecting a VPN, and getting yourself set up for when that travel occurs and you want to have access to NASCAR.

Looking at the market, there are a whole range of VPNs available to choose from. VPN Pro offers an excellent breakdown of some of the market-leading VPNs for streaming, analyzing the pros and cons of each. However, here are a few pointers to keep in mind:

Make sure that the VPN you select has the right country options available for you

Check that the streaming speed of the VPN will be adequate for watching NASCAR

Balance price against quality, so you can be sure that your VPN will be reliable and not cut out during the race

Provided you pay attention to these three factors, then the next time you move overseas or travel for work you’ll be able to do so with confidence, knowing that NASCAR is just the click of a button away.