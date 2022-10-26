Tony Tracy, Father of Indycar Champion Paul Tracy, Passes Away at 92

With a heavy heart, Paul Tracy announces the passing of his larger-than-life father, Tony Tracy, at 92 years of age. He died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 23rd, with his wife of 56-years, Vivienne, and family members by his side.

Known as the father of 2003 INDYCAR SERIES Champion, Paul Tracy, the patriarch of the family achieved notoriety of his own as a painter in Toronto. Tony was the president of Trabur Painting Ltd., when he famously climbed over 1,815-feet above the earth to apply vinyl paint to the CN Tower in Toronto on June 26, 1976. He was once quoted as saying, “We might not be Michelangelos painting the Sistine Chapel, but in the thrill department, we’ve got it made.”

Boasting a big personality, Tracy had the gift of gab and was universally loved in racing paddocks the world over. During Paul’s historic racing career, many stories have been shared about Tony, but none more popular than a recollection of the karting days of a young ‘PT’. Sans a race hauler, Tony would pack his son’s kart into the trunk of his Rolls-Royce for each of the racing events. The backseat and floorboards would be filled with engines, tools and various spare parts.

Known for his tireless work ethic, Tony invested financially in Paul’s early racing career and they spent the bulk of their time together at racetracks around Canada. When Paul reached the highest ranks of auto racing, Tony remained by his side and enjoyed firsthand his son’s championship success.

“My dad was truly amazing and he worked hard every day doing some very dangerous work to provide for all of our family,” Paul shared about his father. “He was 100% committed to making sure that I had the best opportunity to succeed in my career. In both triumph and defeat, his support never wavered. Thank you, dad, for all of the memories.”

