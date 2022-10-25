Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headlining Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway!

Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway will be full of Sprint Cars and Candy as Fuzzy’s Fall Fling welcomes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the wingless action of the United Sprint League, and Factory Stocks on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.

Part of the ASCS lineup since 1992, Creek County Speedway has hosted National and Regional events every season with 147 overall events and 58 different winners. Among those in Victory Lane, Garry Lee Maier leads the win count at 17, followed by John Hunt (12), Wayne Johnson (11), Seth Bergman (11), and Tim Crawley (6) to make up the top five winningest drivers at the quarter-mile oval.

Friday opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. and offers ASCS teams $3,000 to win and $400 to start. The United Sprint League will race for $700 to win, and $200 to start, with Factory Stocks vying for $500 to win and $50 to start. Blake Hahn Racing will also have a Burger Cookout following the races in the grandstand area. Food is complimentary.

Saturday is $4,000 to win, $400 to start for ASCS teams, with gates opening at 5:00 P.M. and racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Add to that The United Sprint League at $1,000 to win, and $250 to start, with Factory Stocks competing for $1,000 to win and $75 to start. Before the races, families will be welcomed into the Pits for trailer trick-or-treating, plus there will be a candy drop during intermission.

Admission Friday is $20, and Saturday is $25 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free. Events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network are co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

ASCS teams will also have plenty of extras up for grabs:

Smiley's Racing Products - $500 in certificates.

Highside Racewear - two $250 certificates.

Vahlco Racing Wheels - $200 in certificates.

My Race Pass - $250 certificate to Quick Qualifiers.

Ultra Shield Race Products, LLC - $500 in certificates & seat belts.

Outlaw Wings - $150 certificate.

Smith Titanium - $100 certificates to Heat winners. $500 certificate to A-Main winner.

Memorial Machine - $100 to the highest draw each night

Finish Line Coatings - $250 Hard Charger each night

Fuzzy's Fall Fling is presented by:

Hodges Auto Group

Hill's Racing Team

Sewell Mechanical, Inc.

Dyno Services of Oklahoma

Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros

Western Flyer Express

PuroClean of Broken Arrow

Build Big Berryhill Investments

Hi Plains Building Division

Duvall Electric

Morton Excavating Services Inc

V&H Fresh

American Bank of Oklahoma

Ark Wrecking Co. of Oklahoma

Memorial Machine

Engler Machine and Tool

Electrical Systems, Inc.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co, call (918) 247-RACE (7223), or follow on Twitter (@CreekSpeedway), and https://www.facebook.com/ CreekCountySpeedway.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Fuzzy’s Fall Fling

Where: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, October 28, 2022:

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Saturday, October 29, 2022:

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Admission Prices:

Adults: Friday $20 / Saturday $25

Kids 12 & under: Free

Pit Pass: $40/night

Contact Info:

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Website: http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/CreekCountySpeedway

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/CreekSpeedway

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/lucasoilascs [@ lucasoilascs]

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 5 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway; 9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/8 – Lakeside Speedway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway; 10/1 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 4 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway; 9/13 – Clay County Fair Speedway; 9/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Blake Hahn – 4 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway; 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 10/14 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 10/15 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 3 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway); Derek Hagar – 3 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway; 9/5 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway, 9/10 – Caney Valley Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (9/16 – Lucas Oil Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 3,925; 2. Wayne Johnson 3,778; 3. Matt Covington 3,679; 4. Jason Martin 3,621; 5. Tim Crawley 3,604; 6. Brandon Anderson 3,322; 7. Landon Britt 3,178; 8. Landon Crawley 3,150; 9. Kyler Johnson 3,147; 10. Ryan Bickett 2,946; 11. Dylan Postier 2,917; 12. Garet Williamson 2,507; 13. Dylan Westbrook 2,375; 14. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,932; 15. Dylan Opdahl 1,685;

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.

ASCS PR